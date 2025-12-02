Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando

Seems like Miley Cyrus won’t have to buy herself any “Flowers” anytime soon! According to People, Miley Cyrus is officially engaged to Maxx Morando!

On December 1, Miley Cyrus was sporting what appears to be an engagement ring last night at the premier of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash."

In addition to the speculations at Avatar’s movie premiere, Maxx’s father may have also confirmed the engagement when he posted a carousel of photos from Miley’s 33rd birthday and you can see the same ring on that finger.

Maxx’s dad just confirmed Maxx and Miley are engaged pic.twitter.com/3zonJh0tNc — Jayla (@themcscoop) December 2, 2025

The couple has been together since 2021. Wishing Miley nothing but the best in this new journey! Talk about “Something Beautiful” happening to Miley and Max!