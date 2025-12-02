Entertainment

Miley Cyrus is engaged to Maxx Morando

By Tory and Leeann Reilly
Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the Global Premiere of 20th Century Studios' "Avatar: Fire And Ash" at Dolby Theatre on December 01, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/WireImage)
Seems like Miley Cyrus won’t have to buy herself any “Flowers” anytime soon! According to People, Miley Cyrus is officially engaged to Maxx Morando!

On December 1, Miley Cyrus was sporting what appears to be an engagement ring last night at the premier of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash."

In addition to the speculations at Avatar’s movie premiere, Maxx’s father may have also confirmed the engagement when he posted a carousel of photos from Miley’s 33rd birthday and you can see the same ring on that finger.

The couple has been together since 2021. Wishing Miley nothing but the best in this new journey! Talk about “Something Beautiful” happening to Miley and Max!

