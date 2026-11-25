Preparing a competitive commercial bid for cleaning requires accurate cost estimates, a clear understanding of the property's cleaning needs, and pricing that protects your profit margins. Cleaning contractors should assess labor requirements, review the client's expectations, and account for equipment costs before submitting a proposal.

A property manager invites your cleaning company to bid on a large office building. The contract could bring in thousands of dollars each month, but there's a catch. Four other contractors want the same job, and one pricing mistake could leave you working at a loss.

A rushed estimate could turn a promising contract into months of unpaid overtime and unexpected expenses. Knowing exactly what the job demands before submitting your bid helps you set a realistic price and avoid costly surprises.

How Do You Calculate Commercial Cleaning Costs?

One useful method is to calculate the cost per square foot. Divide the total proposed cleaning price by the property's cleanable square footage. This gives you a figure that can be compared with similar projects and helps identify unusually high or low pricing.

Using the ProTeams cleaning cost estimator can help contractors develop pricing figures when preparing commercial cleaning proposals. This makes it easier to establish a starting price for different properties and service requirements.

Cleaning frequency also affects the final price. A building that requires service every weekday will have different monthly costs than one cleaned twice a week. Contractors should calculate the total number of scheduled visits to determine the expected monthly workload.

Pay attention to the difference between gross square footage and cleanable square footage. Mechanical rooms, inaccessible spaces, and areas excluded from the contract shouldn't automatically be included in your cleaning calculations.

Janitorial Bidding: Doing a Site Walkthrough

A site walkthrough gives cleaning contractors a firsthand look at the property before submitting a proposal. It helps uncover details that may not appear in the client's initial request, such as difficult-to-reach spaces or areas requiring extra attention.

Schedule the walkthrough during normal business hours when possible. This allows you to observe how employees and visitors use the building. Pay attention to high-traffic areas and surfaces that show signs of frequent wear.

Ask the property manager about previous cleaning challenges. They may mention recurring complaints or areas where past contractors struggled to maintain acceptable standards. Understanding these concerns can help you develop a more targeted service plan.

Take photographs with the client's permission and record measurements of important spaces. Note the condition of flooring and fixtures that may need specialized care.

When evaluating potential commercial cleaning contracts, also examine the property's storage facilities. Confirm where cleaning supplies can be kept and if employees will have access to water and electrical outlets.

How Can You Avoid Underbidding a Commercial Cleaning Job?

Contractors sometimes lower their prices to attract clients without fully understanding how the reduced rate will affect their earnings.

Review your labor calculations before finalizing your proposal. Even a small difference between estimated and actual cleaning hours can add up over a long-term contract. Compare your projections with previous jobs to identify potential pricing mistakes.

Avoid assuming that every cleaning session will take the same amount of time. Unexpected messes and changes in building occupancy can increase the workload. Establish clear procedures for pricing services that fall outside the original agreement.

Check how much profit remains after covering your operating expenses. A contract that generates substantial revenue may still deliver disappointing returns if the profit margin is too narrow.

Pay attention to the client's expectations during negotiations. If the proposed budget doesn't support the requested cleaning frequency, discuss reducing the scope of work rather than agreeing to an unsustainable price.

What Happens if a Client Rejects Your Cleaning Bid?

Losing a commercial cleaning bid can be disappointing, especially after spending considerable time preparing your proposal. However, a rejected bid doesn't necessarily mean your pricing was too high, or your services weren't competitive.

Contact the prospective client and politely request feedback. Ask what influenced their decision and if there were specific areas where your proposal fell short. Some clients may be willing to share valuable information about their selection process.

Review your bid to identify opportunities for improvement. Pay attention to how clearly you explained your services and demonstrated your ability to meet the property's cleaning requirements.

Keep a record of unsuccessful bids and look for patterns over time. If you're repeatedly losing contracts involving larger facilities, you may need to reconsider how you present your experience or structure your proposals.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Is the Difference Between a Quote and an Estimate?

A quote typically provides a fixed price for a clearly defined service. An estimate gives an approximate cost that may change as project details become clearer.

Commercial cleaning contractors often provide estimates before completing a thorough property assessment. Once they understand the cleaning requirements, they can prepare a more accurate quote.

When Should a Business Increase Its Service Rates?

A business should review its service rates when rising operating costs begin reducing profit margins. The following could justify a rate adjustment:

Higher labor expenses

Equipment maintenance costs

Increased supply prices

Rising transportation costs

Higher insurance premiums

Review your pricing regularly to make sure it reflects the actual cost of delivering services. Significant changes in a client's cleaning requirements may also warrant higher rates.

Before increasing prices, check existing contract terms and give clients appropriate notice. Explain the reasons for the adjustment and emphasize the value of maintaining high-quality cleaning services.

What Should You Know Before Hiring Additional Employees?

Before hiring additional employees, assess your company's workload and determine if you can afford the extra payroll expenses. Account for:

Wages

Training costs

Applicable employment taxes

Employee benefits

Recruitment expenses

Uniforms and protective equipment

Paid leave

Check local employment laws to understand your responsibilities as an employer. New workers may need safety training before handling commercial cleaning equipment or chemicals.

Avoid expanding your workforce solely to win a new contract. Confirm that you have enough consistent work to support additional employees without putting unnecessary pressure on your business finances.

How to Prepare a Competitive Commercial Bid: Start Today

Preparing a competitive commercial bid requires accurate cost estimates, realistic service commitments, and careful planning to secure profitable cleaning contracts.

Are you looking for more advice? Check out our other business articles.

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