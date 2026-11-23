Alternative investments cover anything you own beyond stocks, bonds, and cash. They can include real estate funds, hedge funds, stakes in private companies, and loans made directly to businesses. Buying in may take only a signature, while selling can take months or years.

Here's where the catch bites. An emergency room visit or a sudden layoff can create an urgent need for cash. Strong returns on paper won't help much if you can't access the money.

Demand keeps growing anyway. According to the Financial Stability Board, private credit lending alone reached about $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion by the end of 2024. The FSB's May 2026 report also warns that cash-out problems could grow as more of these funds are marketed to everyday investors with the promise of periodic exits.

What Are Alternative Investments?

Anything that does not trade on a public exchange every day can be considered an alternative investment. You can sell your stocks in minutes at a known price. Most of these assets don't have a daily price, so the fund manager estimates their value periodically, often quarterly.

The most common types include:

Real estate funds that own offices, apartments, or warehouses

Hedge funds that use complex trading strategies

Private equity funds that buy stakes in private companies

Infrastructure funds that own roads, pipelines, or data centers

Private credit funds that lend money to midsize businesses

Each type has its own rules and regulations. Because these assets are priced so rarely, their values don't move with the stock market from day to day.

Who Can Get Past the Velvet Rope?

Many private deals are open only to buyers the government considers able to handle the risk. These buyers are known as accredited investors. According to a June 2025 SEC working paper, you can qualify if you earned more than $200,000 a year, or $300,000 with a spouse, in each of the last two years.

You also qualify if your net worth, alone or with a spouse, is over $1 million (not counting your primary home), or if you hold certain professional finance licenses. These dollar thresholds have not been adjusted for inflation since the early 1980s.

Qualifying doesn't mean a good fit. A retiree with $2 million who needs income next year may pass the test and still be a poor match. The rules look at your wealth, not your timeline.

Why Is It So Hard to Get Your Money Out?

Liquidity risk is the chance that your money is stuck when you need it, or comes out only at a discount. Stock owners rarely face it. Private fund owners get it as a standard feature.

How you get out depends on how you got in. Here is how the most common exits work:

Closed-end private equity funds: You receive cash as deals sell, often over about a decade

Secondary sales: A new buyer takes over your stake, usually at a discount

Interval funds: The fund buys back 5% to 25% of its shares on a set schedule

Non-traded business development companies: Buybacks are usually capped at about 5% a quarter

InvestmentNews reported that in March 2026, BlackRock's $26 billion HPS Corporate Lending Fund received requests to withdraw about 9.3% of its value. The fund paid out about $620 million, its 5% quarterly cap, and split that amount among everyone who asked, so investors got back only part of what they requested.

The fund never collapsed. These limits exist so managers aren't forced to dump loans at bad prices. The trade-off is patience.

What Should You Ask Before Buying?

A plain index fund charges one small fee. An alternative fund may charge a yearly management fee, take a cut of profits, and add a sales charge. Over a decade, those stacked fees can eat a big slice of your gains.

Get clear answers to these questions before you invest:

How often can I sell?

What happens if many investors want out at the same time?

Who values the fund, and who audits it?

What will I pay each year, including all fees?

Clear answers show whether a fund suits your timeline. Treat any vague answer as a reason to walk away.

Higher yields can hide a lot of risk, so ask where the money actually comes from. The alternative investment guidance from Wealth Watch covers a yield's source, the chance of loss, and how a holding fits into your retirement income plan.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Non-Accredited Investors Buy Alternative Assets?

Yes, through SEC-registered funds, such as interval funds and non-traded real estate investment trusts. These products are open to the public, though some set their own income or net worth requirements. Minimums are often lower than for private deals, but your ability to sell may still be limited.

How Much of a Portfolio Should Go Into Alternatives?

No single number fits everyone, and the answer depends on how soon you need the money. Many planners suggest keeping enough cash and easy-to-sell assets to cover several years of expenses before you lock anything up. Starting small also lets you see how a product behaves before you add more.

Are Alternative Investments Taxed Differently?

Often, yes, and the paperwork can be a headache. Partnerships usually send a Schedule K-1 instead of a 1099, and those forms often arrive late in tax season. Some funds also earn income in several states, which may mean extra state tax filings.

What Is a Capital Call?

A capital call is a request from a fund for money you already promised to invest. Many private funds collect that commitment in pieces over several years, not all at once. Missing a call can bring steep penalties, so keep the cash ready for when the notice arrives.

Plan Your Exit Before You Check In

Alternative investments can broaden a portfolio, but they ask for patience in return. Plan your exit before you buy, while every door is still open. Learn the selling rules, the full cost, and how the investment fits your income needs first, and the choice becomes much easier.

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