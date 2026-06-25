Some reasons why buyers are paying more attention to property taxes nowadays are that people are realizing rising home prices can lead to higher tax bills, and mortgages aren't the only expense related to homeownership.

Paying property taxes is an annoying, but necessary, part of homeownership. Most people, when they think about home affordability, speak about mortgages and interest rates, but no one ever speaks about property taxes.

As housing costs continue to evolve and local governments face growing infrastructure and service demands, property taxes are becoming a more significant part of the overall cost of homeownership.

If you are considering buying a home in 2026, you will want to pay a bit more attention to the property taxes you will be paying on it. It could change the way you make real estate decisions drastically.

Homeownership Costs Go Way Beyond the Mortgage

When many buyers calculate affordability, they initially focus on the monthly mortgage payment. However, the true cost of owning a home includes a variety of ongoing expenses, including:

Insurance

Maintenance

Utilities

Homeowners' association (HOA) fees

Property taxes

Property taxes can represent a substantial portion of monthly housing costs, particularly in areas where home values have increased significantly.

A home that appears affordable based on its purchase price may become less attractive when annual tax obligations are factored into the equation. As buyers become more financially informed, they are increasingly evaluating total ownership costs rather than mortgage payments alone.

Rising Home Values Can Lead to Higher Tax Bills

In many communities, property taxes are influenced by assessed property values.

As home prices rise, assessments may increase over time, potentially resulting in higher tax obligations for homeowners. While rising property values can contribute to home equity growth, they may also create larger recurring expenses.

This dynamic has become particularly important in markets that have experienced significant appreciation over the past several years.

Homeowners who purchased properties at lower values may find themselves facing higher tax bills as assessments catch up with market conditions.

For some households, these increases can place pressure on monthly budgets, especially since a lot of household goods are getting more expensive, as are gas and groceries.

Buyers Are Comparing Locations More Carefully

Property tax rates can vary significantly from one community to another.

As affordability concerns grow, many buyers are expanding their research beyond home listings and neighborhood amenities. Local tax rates, assessment practices, and long-term tax trends are becoming important factors in location decisions, whether buying or building a house.

Two similar homes with comparable prices may have very different ownership costs depending on where they are located. As a result, property taxes are increasingly influencing where buyers choose to live.

Some families may even prioritize lower-tax areas if it helps improve long-term affordability, especially if they are at the very edge of their affordability with homeownership already.

First-Time Buyers Face Additional Challenges

First-time homebuyers often face the greatest affordability pressures when looking at new homes.

In addition to saving for down payments and managing mortgage qualification requirements, they must account for recurring ownership costs that may not have been part of their previous rental experience.

Property taxes can come as a surprise to buyers who focus primarily on home prices during the property search process.

Understanding how taxes affect monthly payments has become an important part of responsible homebuying preparation.

Many lenders now emphasize the importance of evaluating the full financial picture before making a purchase decision. It might seem cruel in one way, but it's actually a saving grace, since not buying a home beyond your affordability is actually the best way to stay financially healthy.

Building a home has the same kind of property taxation issues, so it's not a better way of doing things for new homeowners.

Property Taxes Support Essential Community Services

Property taxes are the primary tool for financing local governments. In fiscal year 2023, property taxes comprised 28.9 percent of total state and local tax collections in the United States, according to the Tax Foundation.

The following often rely heavily on property tax revenue:

Schools

Roads

Public safety departments

Parks

Libraries

Local infrastructure

These services contribute to community quality of life and may help support property values over time. As communities grow and infrastructure needs expand, local governments often face difficult decisions regarding funding and taxation.

This balance between affordability and public investment remains an ongoing conversation in many regions. Use this property lookup tool from Momentum Realty to learn more about a property before putting in an offer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Long-Term Financial Planning Important With Homeownership?

As property taxes play a larger role in affordability discussions, homeowners are placing greater emphasis on long-term financial planning.

Understanding potential tax increases, budgeting for future expenses, and reviewing assessment information can help households prepare for changing costs.

Financial advisors and real estate professionals increasingly encourage buyers to evaluate housing expenses over the life of ownership rather than focusing solely on initial purchase costs. Too many people don't do this and regret it later.

This broader perspective may help reduce financial surprises later.

Why Are Property Taxes in the United States Rising?

Not only are the property taxes rising due to rising home prices, but there are other reasons for it as well. Local governments can also raise property tax rates when they feel the need to.

Any kind of home renovation or remodeling where you add value to your home will also increase property taxes. It's important to stay in touch with your local government so you can be aware when property taxes are going up, and you can plan your household budget accordingly.

Property Taxes Shouldn't Be Ignored

As housing markets continue evolving, property taxes are likely to remain a key factor in real estate decision-making. If you are going to buy a new home in the near future, make sure to account for property taxes in your calculations, because it could make an affordable home quite the opposite.

You don't want to end up getting into financial trouble because your new home ends up being too expensive for you. Please check out related articles on our website.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.