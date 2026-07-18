Living with liver conditions without knowing it will only make the treatment process more complex. If your eyes and skin start turning yellow or you're experiencing pain in your upper abdomen, see a doctor. The signs of Hepatitis B, liver cancer, and cirrhosis are easy to dismiss during the early stages.

According to Nature, liver diseases lead to around 2 million deaths each year in the world. A lot of people only come to learn that they've been living with hidden liver disease after going to the hospital due to persistent symptoms. Don't wait until your health is failing to get the care you need.

What Are the Common Diseases of the Liver?

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), cirrhosis, liver cancer, and hepatitis. When you learn about the issues that put you at risk, you'll have better control of your health.

Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

Even if you don't drink alcohol, your liver might start failing if there's excess fat built up inside it. Live a healthy lifestyle and manage health issues like diabetes better. It can help you avoid NAFLD.

You can have NAFLD and still not experience any symptoms at all during the early stages. Ensure you go for routine blood work at least once annually. Doctors sometimes discover their patient has NAFLD when doing imaging tests for other reasons.

Cirrhosis

If scar tissue starts replacing the healthy tissue in your liver, it won't be able to work well. These are common causes of liver cirrhosis:

Long-term fatty liver disease

Heavy alcohol use

Autoimmune liver diseases

Cirrhosis also develops gradually. It's one of the undiagnosed liver conditions people in Atlanta live with for months or even years without any clue.

Hepatitis

All forms of hepatitis are an inflammation of the liver. Hepatitis A usually gets into your body when you eat contaminated food or water. You'll recover in just a short time after getting treatment.

If you have hepatitis B and C, they can quickly become chronic infections. They'll then cause scarring on your liver or even damage it to the point that it fails.

Liver Cancer

You're more likely to develop liver cancer if you've been living with silent liver disorders for a while. Always see a doctor if you're losing weight without making any changes to your routine. Liver cancer could be affecting your metabolism.

You'll have more treatment options after a doctor detects the issue early rather than when it's already in advanced stages.

What Are the Four Warning Signs of a Damaged Liver?

Warning signs of liver damage include:

Feeling tired all the time

Jaundice

Abdominal pain

Dark urine

Anytime you see any of these signs, go for tests. It's better than waiting for the signs to go away on their own or only visiting a specialist after they worsen.

Constant fatigue could be a result of your liver struggling to process nutrients and remove toxins from your body. Try to make a few changes to your routine, like:

Sleeping more hours

Reducing your workload

Taking more breaks during working hours

If you still feel tired a lot despite making such changes, get screened.

Your skin and eyes may start turning yellow because you have a lot of bilirubin in your blood. Watch out for changes around the whites of your eyes. A loved one or a coworker can even notice such changes before you do.

Once your liver starts to become inflamed, it will cause your stomach area to swell. You'll also feel unusually bloated. Don't ignore such liver disease signs.

It's also important to watch out for changes in your urine and stool. If either of them starts having a pale color, let doctors check if your bile is flowing as it's supposed to. You may also check liver health at home using a kit before you go to a specialist.

Preventing Liver Conditions

A lot of people aren't aware of the risk factors for liver conditions. Pay more attention to your health if you have

Obesity

High cholesterol

Viral hepatitis

Family history of liver disease

When you eat a healthy diet, you might be able to avoid fat from building up in your liver. Limit how much you drink. Getting vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B helps too.

Never hesitate to get checkups for unusual symptoms, especially if they aren't improving no matter what you do. Failing to know what's causing an issue makes it hard to manage the signs in the long run.

If your doctor recommends lifestyle changes, follow them. A few adjustments may save you from severe health issues a few years down the line.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do Liver Problems Always Cause Pain?

No. Many people with silent liver disorders will only feel nauseous now and then or have mild swelling in the early stages. Don't wait until you're in pain to pay more attention to your liver health. Consulting your doctor, even for minor issues, helps you avoid wishing you had done more.

Can Stress Affect Your Liver?

Absolutely. When you're stressed, your body will have high levels of cortisol. These are bad for your liver. Many people also drink more alcohol to cope with tough days. Having these habits puts you at a higher risk:

Failing to exercise

Eating more processed foods

Skipping doctors' appointments

You should find better ways to manage stress. Take relaxing walks and talk to a friend or a professional when you need to. You'll be able to work through your emotions without turning to bad habits.

Is Liver Disease More Common With Age?

Yes. Encourage your elderly loved ones to get their liver checked. They might be at risk if they also have other health issues and are taking medications that make their liver work harder.

Follow healthy habits throughout your life to be safer. You shouldn't wait until you're older to take your health more seriously.

Addressing the Hidden Liver Conditions Epidemic

Liver conditions will start affecting your quality of life once they advance. Always pay attention to minor signs like frequent fatigue or jaundice if they don't seem to go away.

Once you get the right test, you can start treatments. You may even be able to avoid complications or having to undergo complex treatments. Check out our page for more healthy living updates.

This article was prepared by an independent contributor and helps us continue to deliver quality news and information.