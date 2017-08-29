Georgia Bulldogs vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Confronting Harvey’s fury, President Donald Trump is making an all-out push to show the federal government’s responsiveness to the massive storm that has lashed the Texas coast and caused catastrophic flooding. Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday to observe the federal government’s work to help the state recover from Harvey’s devastation. The storm, bringing torrents of rain and all but paralyzing Houston, marks the first time Trump has been tested by a major natural disaster at the start of his administration. The president was scheduled to receive briefings on the relief efforts in Corpus Christi, Texas, and later meet with state officials at the emergency operations center in Austin. The president was joined by first lady Melania Trump and other officials. We'll have continuing LIVE coverage from on the ground in Houston throughout the week on Channel 2 Action News. “Conditions haven’t cleared in Houston yet so probably not appropriate for him to go up there, probably not safe for him to go up there,” said Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas. “But I do think having your own eyes on the devastation that I have seen is important.” [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's news app for alerts] Trump promised that Congress would act swiftly to approve a large recovery package to help the Gulf Coast region and said he was likely to return to Texas, and make a stop in Louisiana, during the weekend. Trump promises 'very rapid action' from federal government on #Harvey, despite tensions with Congress. 'You're going to have what you need.' pic.twitter.com/OhRfu9iVzC — ABC News (@ABC) August 28, 2017 Death toll reaches 15 Channel 2's newspaper partner The Austin American-Statesman says the death toll is now up to 15. Rain has been falling in parts of Texas for nearly a week from then-Hurricane Harvey. Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan and photographer Oscar Carrillo De Albornoz have been on the ground for days in Houston, surveying the damage and reporting on the flooding for Channel 2 Action News. WSB-TV is teaming up with many of our Cox Media Group partners to send a 'Convoy of Care' to Harvey victims in Texas. CLICK HERE for all the information on our #AtlantaCares initiative! CLICK HERE for much more in-depth coverage of Tropical Storm Harvey from Channel 2’s newspaper partner The Austin American-Statesman. The storm is generating an amount of rain that would normally be seen only once in more than 1,000 years, said Edmond Russo, a deputy district engineer for the Army Corps of Engineers, which was concerned that floodwater would spill around a pair of 70-year-old reservoir dams that protect downtown Houston. The flooding was so widespread that the levels of city waterways have equaled or surpassed those of Tropical Storm Allison from 2001, and no major highway has been spared some overflow. [PHOTO: Heroes of Harvey: Images of inspiration during devastating flooding] The city’s normally bustling business district was virtually deserted Monday, with emergency vehicles making up most of the traffic. Rescuers continued plucking people from the floodwaters. Mayor Sylvester Turner put the number by police at more than 3,000. The Coast Guard said it also had rescued more than 3,000 by boat and air and was taking more than 1,000 calls her hour. Convoy of Care to help victims in Houston Ever since the first images and first stories of Hurricane Harvey started coming into Channel 2, our viewers have been asking for ways to help. Well, we have come up with a way for you to give to those in need in Texas. On Tuesday morning, we began collecting bottled water, to fill up a truck and take it to Houston. This version of 'Convoy of Care' is hosted by Cox Media Group -- specifically, WSB-TV, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, News 95-5 and AM 750, KISS 104.1, B98.5 and 97.1 The River. If you're interested in donating, bring your bottled water to the Channel 2 Action News station (1601 W Peachtree Street NE Atlanta, GA 30309) between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday. CLICK HERE to learn more about helping Information from the Associated Press was used in this report