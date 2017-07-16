Listen Live
Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"
Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"
Mary Carol Harsch and her husband of 17 years, John Harsch, who was a popular Henry County physician and avid cyclist. He was killed by a driver in April 2016.

Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

By: Veronica Waters Zac Morgan

The video of a Tennessee SUV driver plowing into a bicyclist on the Natchez Trace, never stopping, was shocking to many. But as it turns out, the action in the video is so common, it has its own name. 

Decatur attorney Bruce Hagen of bikelaw.com says it's called a "punishment pass." 

Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

"Certain drivers feel that they're going to take it upon themselves to punish somebody simply for being on a bike by buzzing them and coming very close or in this case, just taking them out," Hagen tells WSB. 

Hagen, who is also a frequent rider himself, says there is a lot of misplaced anger that some drivers have against bike riders--who are, he notes, legally allowed to share the road with motor vehicles.

"They'll throw things out the window at them. I've heard from a lot of friends and clients about having beer bottles, cans, and food and other things thrown out of cars at them by folks who were passing by, as well as shout all kinds of obscenities to them. 

"But using your car as a weapon is the worst offense, and certainly the most dangerous thing that we see--and sadly, we see it all too often."

The Tennessee incident was shot by a camera on another cyclist's helmet. It shows one truck pass the riders easily, giving them a wide berth, before the second one veers to the right and hits the cyclist. That rider bounced to his feet and his injuries are reportedly non-life-threatening. The video helped lead to the arrest of the SUV's driver, 58-year-old Marshall Neely, III, who initially told police that someone had thrown a bicycle at him. 

Hagen says he was "furious" the first time he saw the video. 

"He's intentionally trying to hit this guy and knock him down, which he does.

"This guy is a menace," he says. 

Mary Carol Harsch can't bring herself to watch the video. Her husband of 17 years, John Harsch, was a popular Henry County physician and avid cyclist. He was killed by a driver in April 2016.

Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

Dr. Harsch was out with a group of riders on Lower Woolsey Road and had stopped to help a cyclist who had fallen off of her back, and they were slightly behind their group. Mrs. Harsch says John liked to ride around the Atlanta Motor Speedway because it is light on traffic, and safer.

"A driver came up behind him and never saw him. Never even put on his brakes. And my husband's head went through his windshield," says Mrs. Harsch.

He survived for a while. Weather was windy, she says, so flying him to Grady Memorial Hospital was not possible. He was transported by ambulance, and later died. 

Harsch says it was proven that the driver was talking on the telephone at the time. He stopped and cooperated with police. This past March, Cleven Ingram pleaded guilty in Henry County to misdemeanor homicide by vehicle and improper passing of a bicycle. His sentence included two years' probation with 60 days to serve. 

Mary Carol says John was serious about cycling and about safety, and that they had many discussions about the best times of day and places for him to ride. If it would be dark, he made sure he was well-lit. He tried early morning rides on country roads. He kept changes of clothes at work so he could travel by bike often. He helped teach biker safety in a training group. The irony, she says, is that he was doing everything right, and was still killed.

John Harsch (far left) was a popular Henry County physician and avid cyclist. He was killed by a driver in April 2016.
Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

John Harsch (far left) was a popular Henry County physician and avid cyclist. He was killed by a driver in April 2016.

"I'll never let go of the idea that cell phones are so, so dangerous to have in your car, and that no one needs to be on their phone as long as they're behind the wheel. Not even hands-free," Harsh says. "Hands-free would be a good start, but just...it can wait."

Harsch says she believes the judge was fair in Ingram's sentencing.

"I also feel like the man that hit my husband has his own life sentence that I don't want to believe that any human being would ever get over that," she says.

Harsch says she could not fathom the idea that the Tennessee hit-and-run appeared to be deliberate--although the driver, Neely, has denied that. She says she would tell him, "You need some help to understand what got you to that point that you would feel compelled to deliberately put someone's life at risk. Not just to maim them. I mean, that cyclist could have died instantly and that would have been the end of his life, and guess what? Probably yours, too."

To listen to more of Veronica Waters’ interview with Harsch, click HERE.

Hagen contends that here in Georgia, the laws are not adequate when it comes to punishing people who injure people on bikes. He's advocating for a Vulnerable Road User Law, which would enhance the penalties for a negligent or reckless driver who harms someone who is not in a vehicle.

"Now, they're pretty weak, and it's treated like any other traffic offense," Hagen says. "In the absence of an aggravating factor like DUI, drugs, or a hit and run, somebody could kill a person on a bike and serve no more than a year in jail--and rarely do they even get sentenced to that. It's taking members of our society and saying that your lives don't matter...because you choose to be on a bike. It's a real dehumanizing thing." 

Hagen and Harsch urge drivers to take heed of the advice, "Pass them like you love them." It's an effort to encourage empathy among drivers by encouraging them to imagine that the bicyclist sharing the road with them is someone they care about--and then driving around them that way.﻿

"If you understand that the person on that bike is a member of your community," says Hagen, "they are a father, a mother, a brother, a daughter, they're human beings who have lives and families, and you treat them as such, hopefully that just gives you the compassion and the patience to just say, 'Alright. I will take my time and safely pass them.'" 

"First and foremost, it is their legal right to be on the road," says Harsch. "Pass them like you love them because there are people that do love them. That could be your sister, brother, husband, uncle, child, whomever, on the bicycle. Just pass them delicately like it's a person that you care about. They're just going about their business." 

Georgia law says drivers in a motor vehicle have to leave at least three feet of distance when passing someone on a bike. Hagen urges leaving five or 10 feet, if possible--or just waiting patiently. 

"Really, that 15 seconds that you might be delayed, how awful really is that for you, compared with the idea that you're going to allow somebody to safely get to work, get to school, or ride for recreation."

Watching the video from Tennessee, Hagen pointed out that it is also legal to pass a bike rider over a double yellow line, as long as it can be done safely.

Bike safety is in the spotlight even more now in Atlanta, as the city launched a bike share program in the summer of 2016. Relay Bike Share gives users the ability to pick up a cruiser at one of more than five dozen locations. MARTA has also partnered with Relay Bike Share, installing bike racks and repair stands at 37 train stations, except for the airport. Each repair stand has bike maintenance tools and tire pumps, and of the new bike racks are located within the fare gates, protected from the elements and under surveillance. 

Widow of local cyclist: "Pass them like you love them"

Mary Carol Harsch's grief is still raw, but she says it's important for her to use any opportunity she can to speak up for cyclist safety for her late husband and for other riders out there.

"I will say to one of my sisters, 'John's not coming back, right? He's really not coming back.' So it's still hard for me to believe," she says, her voice breaking, "but I would never be able to do this had he not given me the strength and made me the person that I am prior to my losing him." 

  • The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    The suddenly controversial world of budget estimates
    Mentioning the Congressional Budget Office these days as a reporter is akin to sending out a link to an article from the Washington Post or the New York Times, as my social media responses on Facebook and Twitter immediately fill with outrage from my listeners and readers at the mere mention of a CBO cost estimate. That was demonstrated again on Thursday, when I reported on the latest CBO review of a President’s budget; in this case, President Donald Trump’s budget plan, issued back in May. In that budget, Mr. Trump’s team predicted it would show a $16 billion surplus in 2027, balancing the federal budget in ten years. The CBO found something much different, that the Trump budget would show – not a surplus in 2027 – but a $720 billion deficit that year. It didn’t take long for the social media barbs to rain down on me. “Why do you give the CBO any credibility?!” one person wrote. “Since when has the CBO been right about anything?” another added on Twitter. “Because the CBO was so right about Obamacare,” read one comment. So, let’s look at CBO budget projections in recent years, and whether or not they have come close to predicting the correct level of budget deficits. 1. CBO budget review from March 2010. In the CBO review of President Barack Obama’s budget plan for Fiscal Year 2011, the CBO made the following budget deficit projections – the first figure is the CBO deficit estimate, the figure in parentheses is what the deficit actually was that year. 2010 – $1.5 trillion ($1.294 trillion) 2011 – $1.34 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $914 billion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $747 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $724 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $793 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $894 billion ($585 billion) In this 2010 review, the CBO was almost exactly right on the 2011 deficit, too low on the actual 2012 shortfall, and then estimated a deficit that was too high in years after that. 2. CBO budget review from early 2011. 2011 – $1.425 trillion ($1.300 trillion) 2012 – $1.164 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $901 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $764 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $748 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $841 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $870 billion In the 2011 estimate, the CBO was close in 2012, but well above the actual deficit figures for the next four years. 3. CBO budget review from early 2012. 2012 – $1.253 trillion ($1.087 trillion) 2013 – $977 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $702 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $539 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $488 billion 2018 – $510 billion After being too high on deficit estimates, the CBO numbers got closer by 2015 from this 2012 projection, and then underestimated the deficit in 2016. 4. CBO budget review from early 2013. 2013 – $669 billion ($680 billion) 2014 – $675 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $437 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $413 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $399 billion 2018 – $427 billion In the first few projections we looked at, the CBO was often too pessimistic about the deficit. The 2013 estimate did the same for 2014, nailed the deficit almost to the dollar figure in 2015, and then underestimated the deficit for 2016 (and likely 2017 and 2018 as well). 5. CBO budget review from early 2014. 2014 – $506 billion ($483 billion) 2015 – $509 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $548 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $539 billion 2018 – $551 billion 2019 – $648 billion CBO wasn’t far off with their 2014 budget deficit predictions, going over but fairly close in 2014 and 2015, and then under in 2016. Their 2017 number will probably turn out to be too low as well. 6. CBO budget review from early 2015. 2015 – $486 billion ($438 billion) 2016 – $380 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $401 billion 2018 – $435 billion 2019 – $511 billion 2020 – $574 billion The 2015 review was fairly close in that fiscal year, but then continues the CBO’s recent projections that were too rosy – 2016’s deficit estimate was too low, and 2017 will be as well. 7. CBO budget review from early 2016. 2016 – $529 billion ($585 billion) 2017 – $433 billion 2018 – $383 billion 2019 – $518 billion 2020 – $585 billion 2021 – $651 billion The deficit turned out to be worse than expected for 2016 in this projection, and the 2017 (and maybe 2018) figures also look to be too low in terms of the deficit. 8. CBO budget review from May 2017. 2017 – $693 billion 2018 – $593 billion 2019 – $689 billion 2020 – $664 billion 2021 – $692 billion 2022 – $745 billion This was the projection done on the first budget from President Donald Trump. The 2017 figure is along the lines of where the deficit is heading in the current fiscal year. Depending on what the Congress does – and how the economy responds, we’ll see about the other figures. Is the CBO right all the time? No. But they aren’t dead wrong all the time either. On Capitol Hill, they are regarded by many – along with the Joint Committee on Taxation – as a very effective group in estimating revenue and budget numbers. Even the White House – which has been critical of CBO health insurance coverage estimates – has praised the work of the CBO on budget and revenue issues. “CBO is strictly nonpartisan,” it says on the agency website, touting “objective, impartial analysis,” and stating that it “hires its employees solely on the basis of professional competence without regard to political affiliation.”
  • The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest: Makarova and Vesnina win doubles at Wimbledon
    The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local): ___ 10:25 p.m. Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina won the women's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Chan Hao-ching and Monica Niculescu 6-0, 6-0 under a closed roof on Centre Court. The match started at 9:30 p.m. and lasted 55 minutes. It was Makarova and Vesnina's third Grand Slam title together. They won the French Open in 2013 and the U.S. Open in 2014. ___ 9:05 p.m. Lukasz Kubot and Marcelo Melo won the men's doubles title at Wimbledon by beating Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 (2), 3-6, 13-11 on Centre Court. With Saturday's win, Melo will return to the No. 1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday. Both players won their second Grand Slam titles. Melo won the 2015 French Open with Ivan Dodig. Kubot won the 2014 Australian Open with Robert Lindstedt. ___ 7:15 p.m. Conchita Martinez will not remain Garbine Muguruza's coach despite guiding her to the Wimbledon title at their first tournament working together. Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, stepped in a week before the tournament in the absence of Muguruza's fulltime coach, Sam Sumyk, who was home for the birth of his child. 'I'm always hanging around,' Martinez said. 'I'm here. I'm still the Fed Cup and Davis Cup captain and I'm always in contact with every player, but Sam, her coach, is going to step in now.' There were some parallels in their Wimbledon wins. Muguruza defeated 37-year-old Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 to become the first Spanish woman to win Wimbledon since Martinez defeated 37-year-old Martina Navratilova. Both also beat their future opponents in Rome in the months leading to Wimbledon. That was enough to convince Martinez that Muguruza would win. 'I believe in those things,' Martinez said. 'I didn't realize that she beat Venus (in Rome) until about two or three days ago and I was like, 'Oh, my god, no way. We're going to do this.' It's meant to be.' ___ 5:40 p.m. Garbine Muguruza would like to cap her Wimbledon victory by dancing with Roger Federer. Muguruza won her first title at the All England Club, and Federer will play for his eighth on Sunday against Marin Cilic. The men's and women's champions used to share a dance at the Wimbledon gala at the end of the tournament, though that tradition officially ceased in 1977. Still, Muguruza was asked her preference for a dance partner at this year's champions' dinner. 'Oh, come on,' Muguruza responded at first, trying to brush off the question. But she quickly relented, smiling broadly and finally giving in. 'Roger,' Muguruza said with a smile and giggle. 'And I like Cilic, I have to say seriously. 'But,' Muguruza continued, shimmying in her chair as if moving to the music, 'I want to see if he's that elegant also dancing.' ___ 4:40 p.m. Claire Liu became the first American in 25 years to win the junior title at Wimbledon. Liu beat Ann Li 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on No. 1 Court. Liu is from California and Li is from Pennsylvania. The last American to win the title was Chanda Rubin in 1992. The last all-American final was in 1979 when Mary Lou Piatek beat Alycia Moulton. ___ 3:28 p.m. Garbine Muguruza out-powered Venus Williams to win the Wimbledon title 7-5, 6-0. Muguruza, who lost in the final at the All England Club in 2015, saved two set points in the 10th game of the first set, and then won nine straight games to win. The match was played under a closed roof on Centre Court, the first time a women's final had been played indoors. For Muguruza, it was her second Grand Slam title. She also won the French Open last year. Williams had been trying to win her sixth Wimbledon title. Her last one came in 2008. ___ 3:01 p.m. Garbine Muguruza has won the first set 7-5 against Venus Williams in the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 2:09 p.m. The women's final at Wimbledon has started with Venus Williams serving to Garbine Muguruza. The match is being played under a closed roof on Centre Court. ___ 2 p.m. Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza are on court for their warmups before the women's final at Wimbledon. ___ 1 p.m. The roof over Centre Court is closed for the women's final at Wimbledon. With a light rain falling and the women's final between Venus Williams and Garbine Muguruza due to start in about an hour, the roof over the main stadium has already been closed to ensure play will begin on time. ___ 12:45 p.m. With another victory at Wimbledon, Venus Williams can become the oldest woman in the Open era to win a Grand Slam title. The 37-year-old American will play Garbine Muguruza on Centre Court for her sixth title at the All England Club. The oldest woman to win a major title is Venus' little sister, Serena Williams. She was 35 when she won this year's Australian Open. Venus Williams last won the Wimbledon title in 2008. Muguruza, who reached the Wimbledon final in 2015 but lost to Serena, won last year's French Open. ___ More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis
  • Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closes all stores
    Bridal retailer Alfred Angelo abruptly closed its stores on Thursday night without notice, leaving many brides and bridesmaids without answers and dresses. The company has more than 60 stores across the country. After news of the closings broke, brides scrambled to pick up dresses before the stores shut their doors for good at 8 p.m. As of Friday morning, the company still had not released a statement about the closings. >> Read more trending news Competitor David’s Bridal said it would offer 30 percent discounts to brides and 20 percent discounts to bridesmaids left without dresses. Employees at Alfred Angelo’s corporate office in Delray Beach left the building en masse on Thursday, carrying boxes, plants and other personal belongings, as social media talk swirled that the bridal retailer was closing its doors.   The scene followed buzz on social media saying that the company, which was founded in 1933, is going out of business. On Twitter and online message boards, anxious brides posted queries and alerts, but few found answers.   By Thursday afternoon, there were no employees in the company’s Delray corporate office on the fourth floor of a building on Congress Avenue at Linton Boulevard. Some offices still had desks and supplies and framed posters of wedding dresses hung on the walls.   An employee of another business on the first floor, which faces the main entrance to the building, described seeing a “mass exodus before lunchtime.”   “Everyone left one by one with cardboard boxes, plants,” said the employee, who asked not to be named. “One of them said it. They were all fired today … It was so bizarre.”   A company representative could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday. Employees did not answer the phone at the chain’s store in Broward County. The company’s website said there are more than 800 stores offering Alfred Angelo merchandise. Anxious brides took to Twitter on Thursday to sound off on the status of their orders and the lack of information coming from the company. Some brides said they had already ordered and paid for dresses, but had yet to receive them.   “Any other #brides stressed about the #alfredangelo bankruptcy?? @theknot @WeddingWire @brides THIS IS SO MESSED UP,” one woman wrote. ”@AlfredAngelo Will you still be fulfilling orders that were placed months ago?” another person asked.   “One store location did answer the phone. Sales rep said 'we're all basically screwed' & gave me Attorney's office to contact. #alfredangelo,” a third person said. In a March press release, the company billed itself as “the world’s leading manufacturer, wholesaler and retailer of beautifully designed wedding gowns, bridesmaids and social occasion dresses.” The company was founded in 1933, according to its website. Read more: Alfred Angelo’s corporate office empty amid closure talk This story has been updated.
  • Community honors Chattanooga's 'Fallen Five' with day-long celebration
    Community honors Chattanooga's 'Fallen Five' with day-long celebration
    He 'felt a calling to serve in the Marines.' Those words came from the family of U.S. Marine Lance Cpl. Skip Wells, 21, shortly after learning he was killed by a gunman who opened fire on two Chattanooga, Tennessee military facilities, killing a total of five people July 16, 2015. Sunday, the Chattanooga community is honoring all five men, showing they are Chattanooga Strong -- celebrating the men's lives and their sacrifice two years later. We'll have live reports on how Wells and the other men are being honored, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Channel 2's Rikki Klaus was in Chattanooga Sunday as dozens of people gathered at Amnicola Park to listen to music and remember the sacrifice of five service members slain two years ago by terrorist gunfire. The attack happened at a recruiting center, not far from the park. Several of Wells' friends from Cobb County traveled to Chattanooga on Sunday to honor him. 'He was just the nicest, all-around person that you could ever want to have in your life. You never didn't have a friend if he was around,' Wells' friend Lindsey told Klaus. Wells was a 2012 graduate of Sprayberry High School. His best friend said his family is taking a day for themselves back in Georgia, on the anniversary. Much of the apparel at the Chattanooga Strong event honors the #FallenFive, service members gunned down 2 years ago. #NoogaStrong @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/Obxk8ZhNUt-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 16, 2017 #NoogaStrong pic.twitter.com/wxyOdHhoF1-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 16, 2017 Live next from the Chattanooga Strong Community Concert, which honors 5 servicemen slain by terrorist gunfire 2 years ago. #NoogaStrong pic.twitter.com/FDaRb3uKgK-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 16, 2017 Friends from Cobb Co here in Chattanooga to honor Skip Wells, 21. The Marine was shot to death with 4 other servicemen 2 years ago. Live, 6p pic.twitter.com/YNpWdLP02N-- Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) July 16, 2017
  • Spectators at golf tournament often direct gaze toward Trump
    Spectators at golf tournament often direct gaze toward Trump
    Spectators crowding around the viewing booth near the 15th green of the U.S. Women's Open often had their backs turned toward some of the best golfers in the world. The booth's large windows offered fishbowl-style views of one of the most powerful men on the planet — also the owner of the golf course itself — as he attended to his affairs. For hours each of the tournament's last three days people who had bought tickets to the championship found themselves with front-row seats to President Donald Trump's glad-handing, chit-chatting, sports watching and french-fry eating. Usually Trump had his back to the green and the oglers, watching the competition on a TV screen when not greeting a stream of guests and visitors that included golfers and club managers plus his son, daughter-in-law and national security adviser. Every so often, Trump acknowledged the crowd outside the booth, waving to them, pointing at those wearing Trump campaign merchandise, and offering a thumbs-up or a first bump. That prompted squeals from a group of schoolgirls on Friday and tears from a woman on Saturday. At one point on Sunday, the president drew cheers when he mimicked swinging a golf club. It wasn't all smiles under the sun. Trump's presence drew demonstrators outside the course's gates to protest the U.S. Golf Association's decision to hold the event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, located about 45 miles west of New York City. On Sunday, four protesters from the women's rights group UltraViolet entered the club with event tickets and positioned themselves in front of Trump's viewing booth wearing purple shirts that read 'USGA: DUMP SEXIST TRUMP.' 'We're here to make sure we're represented,' said activist Melissa Byrne of Philadelphia. 'We wanted to be able to look him in the eye.' Security guards quickly surrounded the protesters. At times Trump supporters taunted the protesters and criticized reporters for giving them attention. Others welcomed the protesters' presence. 'I'm so glad to see you. Thank you, thank you for being here,' one woman said quietly as she walked by. It was unclear whether Trump himself saw the protesters from his perch. He did not acknowledge their presence, but they seemed to preoccupy several guests in his booth. The protesters eventually left on their own accord. Trump had tweeted about protesters on Sunday before leaving his residence on the golf course grounds. 'Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women's U.S. Open. Very cool!' he wrote. Players competed for attention with the course's namesake. Again and again, club staff and volunteers asked the crowd gathered near Trump to hush so golfers like Lexi Thompson and Stacy Lewis could focus on their game. Chinese golfer Shanshan Feng told reporters Friday that she could hear crowds screaming for the president. Asked if she could tell which direction the crowds were looking, Thompson told reporters, 'Not toward the golf.' The U.S. Golf Association released a statement Friday welcoming Trump to the open and noting that he is the first sitting president to attend. 'Our focus remains on conducting the championship and ensuring a great experience for the players and fans this week,' it read. Trump has spent nearly every weekend of his presidency visiting a Trump-owned property, golf course or hotel. Many critics and ethics experts have accused the president of using his position to enrich himself. His presence at the open helped draw attention to the event, which he repeatedly promoted on Twitter. While some at the course wondered aloud why the leader of the free world didn't have more important things to do, Anita DiBartolo of Whippany, New Jersey, said she completely understood the president's decision-making. 'Why,' she asked, 'would he be any other place than this paradise today?' ___ Associated Press writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report. ___ Follow Colvin on Twitter at https://twitter.com/colvinj
  • Deputy shot during domestic incident, SWAT team surrounds home
    Deputy shot during domestic incident, SWAT team surrounds home
    Investigators tell Channel 2 Action News a Forsyth County deputy was shot Sunday while responding to a domestic call in Cumming. Officials said a man opened fire on the deputy, leaving the officer with non-life-threatening injuries. #Forsyth county deputy shot responding to a call. SWAT team at home where shooter is barricaded on Hickory Hills Drive.-- Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 16, 2017 The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and has since been released. Investigators believe the shooter remains in the home along Hickory Hills Road and are not sure if anyone else is in the home. More: deputy shot had non life-threatening injuries, taken to hospital. Part of neighborhood evacuated.-- Mike Petchenik (@MPetchenikWSB) July 16, 2017 Deputies said several nearby homes have been evacuated. SWAT team and hostage negotiators are currently at the home. New SWAT vehicle just arrived. Authorities say they're negotiating with the suspect. pic.twitter.com/IlcM9p6bAo-- Matt Johnson (@MJohnsonWSB) July 16, 2017 The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to help with the investigation. Check back with WSBTV.com and tune in to the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Deputy who was shot responding to a call this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/9aeUQmRj6Y-- Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) July 16, 2017
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.