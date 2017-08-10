Listen Live
BREAKING:

President Trump on his ‘fire and fury' warning to North Korea: Maybe statement wasn't tough enough.

Georgia Medical Board requiring doctors to undergo opioid training
Georgia Medical Board requiring doctors to undergo opioid training

Georgia Medical Board requiring doctors to undergo opioid training
Georgia Medical Board requiring doctors to undergo opioid training

By: Sabrina Cupit

By: Sabrina Cupit

Starting next year every medical doctor in Georgia will be required to undergo opioid training.  

Prescription opioids are powerful pain medications that include prescription oxycodone, hydrocodone and morphine, among others, and have both benefits as well as potentially serious risks. 

These medications can help manage pain when prescribed for the right condition and when used properly. 

But when misused or abused, they can cause serious harm, including addiction, overdose and death. 

Dan DeLoach, Chairman of the Georgia Medical Board, says, "Georgia is experiencing an opioid epidemic." 

He says the new training requirement was needed. “We’re seeing the number of people addicted to opioids increase on an annual basis. We’re seeing the number of people dying from an opioid overdose increase on an annual basis.” 

Atlanta Dr. Michael Randell says it is absolutely a problem, "I see a lot of patients wanting more than they need." 

Some doctors are pushing back, saying other steps have already been taken to fight the problem and they are worried this may lead to other mandates. 

"This is just one more thing to do as a practicing physician in Georgia, and I think we will all comply and get through it," says Randell.  

The new training required for Georgia doctors will cover instruction on the guidelines for properly prescribing the powerful painkiller, as well as recognizing signs of abuse. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports opioids killed more than 33,000 people in 2015.

News

  • Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector'
    Solar eclipse 2017: Make your own 'pinhole projector'
    Materials needed: Cereal boxScotch tapeAluminum foilScissorsThumbtack (or earring)White strip of paper (optional)   At the top of the cereal box, cut the inner flaps first and the the top flaps, about 2 inches from the outside is enough.  One of these openings will be left opened at the end. Tape the top of the cereal box. Cut a 6-7 inch square from the aluminum foil. Cover one of the box’s side opening with the piece of aluminum foil and tape it to the cereal box.  Using the small thumbtack (or earring) open a small hole in the center of the aluminum foil.  Recommendations: In some cases, especially if you are doing with kids, you might want to reinforce the “blocked hole” (the one with aluminum foil) with stronger tape. Some types of aluminum foils might easily rupture. Some people might place a strip of white paper taped on the bottom inside of the box. This way the eclipse could be projector and viewed better in some cases. This is optional. If done, should be the first step of the project. You are all ready for the eclipse. You can test this by putting your back to a lamp or flashlight and looking through the opening. You will see how the light coming though the small pinhole will project at the end of the box. When the eclipse is occurring, you will see how the circle becomes crescent.
  • Florida man drives burning car, then shoots at it
    Florida man drives burning car, then shoots at it
    A Florida man remains in jail after police said he kicked a car that was on fire, drove it around the block, then got out and shot at the still-burning car. >> Read more trending news According to a police report, anonymous witnesses saw Marcos Gonzalez-Salinas, 24, of Fort Pierce, driving in the area Saturday night at a high rate of speed in the car, owned by the man’s girlfriend, before it caught fire.  » Florida driver sees loose spider, blames it for crash At some point afterward, Gonzalez-Salinas’ cousin said he woke up to a noise and saw something on fire. Soon after, Gonzalez-Salinas banged on the door and told the cousin, “Hey, bro, grab the water hose.” When he was told the hose wouldn’t reach the driveway where the blue Cadillac was burning, Gonzalez-Salinas allegedly kicked the car, then got into the car and drove off, police said. After parking the car in front of the residence, Gonzalez-Salinas, a convicted felon, fired a gunshot into the passenger door, according to police. » VIDEO: Florida woman tells trooper ‘I want to kiss you’ Gonzalez-Salinas faces two charges of weapons possession by a convicted felon and one charge of firing a weapon in public. He remains in the St. Lucie County Jail on $70,000 bond.
  • Couple accused of stealing a quarter-million dollars worth of items from cancer patient
    Couple accused of stealing a quarter-million dollars worth of items from cancer patient
    An elderly cancer patient says the couple he hired to help him during his treatments stole more than a quarter-million dollars worth of items from his home.  In an interview with Channel 2's Tony Thomas, Patrick Toomey, 73, says he never expected to be targeted. Toomey hired the woman to clean his home, and then added the husband for landscaping.  What the couple did that tipped him off that something was wrong, on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m. TRENDING STORIES: Video shows train crash through tractor-trailer full of candy Baby shot by father during SWAT standoff dies Father describes ‘pure anxiety’ after DFCS took the wrong girl out of school Gwinnett Police say it's unclear at this point if the housekeeper and her husband might have targeted other homes, but it's something that is being looked into. 72 yr old cancer patient says these 2 stole from his house while he was at bible study and getting treatments . What’s missing live at 5. pic.twitter.com/9JIplgp4DX — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) August 10, 2017
  • New York high school student dies after injury at football practice
    New York high school student dies after injury at football practice
    An 11th grader is dead after an injury at pre-season football practice during a drill Thursday morning. WCBS reported that Joshua Mileto, 16, a student at Sachem High School East in Farmingville, New York, died during a routine drill . As part of the conditioning drill, several athletes were carrying a large log over their heads. Witnesses said two players fell and the log struck Joshua in the head, causing massive injuries. CPR was attempted on the field. WABC reported he was in cardiac arrest when he was taken off the field. >> Read more trending news Suffolk County Police Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers told Newsday.com the injury was reported at 8:40 a.m. and Joshua was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Another student was also injured at 10:30 a.m. and was taken to the same hospital. Meyers did not release the player’s name, but confirmed he has non-life threatening injuries. “The district is devastated by this horrific accident and words cannot express the grief we feel as a school community,” Sachem Central School District Superintendent Kenneth Graham said in a statement Thursday. “We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends during this terribly difficult time.” “We have enacted our Crisis Intervention Team and support services will be made available to students and staff for as long as needed as we mourn and try to cope with this loss.” Official practice begins Monday for high school football in New York, Newsday.com reported. According to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Handbook, contact is not allowed for the first two days of official practice. After five days, teams can have full contact practice. NYSPHSAA executive director Robert Zayas said that the rule for off-season practice is that it cannot be mandatory. Otherwise, there are no state-mandated restrictions on off-season practice drills, and it is up to the school to determine if a coach or medical personnel are there.  “Sometimes coaches are in attendance and sometimes trainers are there, but it can’t be mandatory,” Tom Combs, the executive director of Section XI, the governing body of Suffolk County high school athletics, told Newsday.com. “It’s up to the individual schools on how they handle offs-eason workouts.” The death is being investigated by Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact them at 631-852-6392.
  • Science Says: Solar specs needed for safe viewing of eclipse
    Science Says: Solar specs needed for safe viewing of eclipse
    With the total solar eclipse right around the cosmic corner, eye doctors are going into nagging overdrive. They say mom was right: You can damage your eyes staring at the sun, even the slimmest sliver of it. So it's time to rustle up special eclipse eyewear to use Aug. 21, when the U.S. has its first full solar eclipse spanning coast to coast in 99 years. The only time it's safe to view the eclipse without protection is during the two minutes or so when the sun is completely covered by the moon. That will occur only along a narrow strip stretching from Oregon, through the Midwestern plains, down to South Carolina. The rest of the U.S. gets a partial eclipse that extends into Canada and part of South America.
  • These are the best Waffle House locations to watch the Total Solar Eclipse
    These are the best Waffle House locations to watch the Total Solar Eclipse
    Where are you going to watch the Total Solar Eclipse on Aug. 21? If you were thinking Waffle House, we've got you covered. University of Georgia geographer Jerry Shannon tweeted out a map of the best Waffle House locations across the country to watch the eclipse. Eclipse watching always makes me hungry. pic.twitter.com/1MER26QXTg — Jerry Shannon (@jerry_shannon) August 3, 2017 The map -- which has quickly gone viral on Twitter -- shows more than a dozen Waffle Houses within the eclipse's path. Not to be outdone, Waffle House got in on the fun, too. Their official Twitter account took a jab at the maps and the mention of Bigfoot. WSB-TV is your home for everything Total Solar Eclipse . We’ll have exclusive content and everything you need to know leading up to the big day on Aug. 21! Then, when the Total Solar Eclipse crosses through the United States, make sure you’re relying on Channel 2 Action News for complete LIVE coverage from across the country! Be sure to LIKE us on Facebook, FOLLOW us on Twitter and download the free WSB-TV news app to receive our latest content! Shannon, who moved to Georgia four years ago, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he chose Waffle House because of its 'distinct regional identity.' He told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he has plans to either head to Vogel State Park or attend the big UGA event at Sanford Stadium. “I'm sure we'll think about adding Waffle House into the day somehow,' Shannon added. The Waffle House restaurant in Pendleton, South Carolina, will be hosting a party on the big day starting at noon. According to the event listing on the Waffle House Facebook page, admission is free. Employees will pass out eclipse-viewing glasses while supplies last, and there’ll be games. The restaurant will also have eclipse-themed blueberry waffles.
