Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
Fruit distributor recalling apples sold in Georgia for Listeria concern
Sabrina Cupit and Nicole Bennett

Jackson Brown Produce is recalling apples, some of which were sold in Georgia, because of possible listeria contamination.

The Michigan-based fruit distributor says the apples were sold under the brand name “Apple Ridge”.

They include Gala, Fuji, Honeycrisp and Golden Delicious, and were sold at stores here in Georgia, Michigan, Missouri, Indiana, and Ohio.

The Food and Drug Administration says the recall is the result of routine sampling.

Anyone who bought apples on or after December 11th should check the FDA’s website to see if they are in the recall.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, CDC experts say Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

So far, no illnesses have been reported.

