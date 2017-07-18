Listen Live
Health Med Fit Science
CDC: Over 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes
CDC: Over 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

CDC: Over 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes
CDC: Over 100 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes

By: Sabrina Cupit

More than 100 million Americans have diabetes or are pre-diabetic, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.  

This new report finds that as of 2015, more than 30.3 million Americans have diabetes and another 84.1 million have pre-diabetes. If not treated, people who are pre-diabetic usually have full-blown type 2 diabetes within five years.  

This report shows that the rate of new diabetes cases remains steady. However, it is still a growing health problem.  

In 2015, there was an estimated 1.5 million new cases of diabetes in people 18 and older. In some parts of the country the number of people with diabetes is much higher than others. The south and Appalachian areas of the U-S have the highest rates.  

“Although these findings reveal some progress in diabetes management and prevention, there are still too many Americans with diabetes and prediabetes,” said CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. 

“More than a third of U.S. adults have prediabetes, and the majority don’t know it. Now, more than ever, we must step up our efforts to reduce the burden of this serious disease.” 

Diabetes symptoms vary depending on how much your blood sugar is elevated. Some people, especially those with pre-diabetes or type 2 diabetes, may not experience symptoms initially.  

Symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, hunger, fatigue, and blurred vision. In some cases, there may be no symptoms. With type 2 diabetes, the body either doesn't produce enough insulin, or it resists insulin. 

Treatments include diet, exercise, medication, and insulin therapy. 

Are you at risk? Take the test -- 

DoIHavePrediabetes.org

