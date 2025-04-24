Weather

YOUR VIDEOS: Hail rolls through Wednesday afternoon, more storms on the way today

By Christina Edwards
What the hail is that? Talking Up A Storm with Christina Edwards
By Christina Edwards

Atlanta — A stationary front continues to linger over the Southeast, providing the focus point for scattered showers and thunderstorms in Metro Atlanta.

Surface Map

Some of the storms on Wednesday produced pea-size to nickel-size hail throughout the Metro region, including Midtown Atlanta, Smyrna (near the Braves Stadium), and in Lilburn.

More Hail on the Way Today?

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast today, and the Futurecast Radar imagery below illustrates the hour-by-hour outlook for the Metro region.

HRRR

During the spring and summer months, some of these pop up storms are capable of producing hail.

One of the clues that I monitor for regarding hail is an “inverted V” that appears on the dewpoint data in an upper air sounding (this data is obtained by the weather balloons released by the National Weather Service twice per day).

The “inverted V” indicates a pocked of dry air in the low to mid levels of the atmosphere. This pocket of dry air allows rain drops higher up in the cloud to encounter more evaporative cooling, which facilitates the freezing and growth of hailstones.

Wednesday V "Inverted V" on Wednesday Morning over Metro Atlanta

Thursday Inverted V "Inverted V" on Thursday Morning over Metro Atlanta

The “inverted V” was present yesterday (Wednesday), and it is present again today. In addition to heavy rain, some storms may be capable of producing pea-size to nickel-size hail today.

Share Your Rainfall and Hail Reports With Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

TikTok: @ChristinaEdwards955WSB

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!