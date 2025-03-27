Weather

Year-to-date rainfall below average, but stormy weather returns this weekend

By Christina Edwards
March 2025 has featured a few rainy days, but month-to-date rainfall is still below average for the Metro Atlanta area.

This is compounded by the dry conditions experienced in late February, resulting in a Year-To-Date deficit of 2 to 3 inches for Atlanta and Athens.

Rain showers and thunderstorms will return on Sunday morning, and a second round of storms will arrive on Monday morning.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of beneficial rainfall is possible through Monday afternoon, which would help mitigate the dry conditions that have developed over north Georgia for the first quarter of this year.

The Storm Prediction Center as well as the local National Weather Service do note that some of the storms may be strong to severe on Sunday into Monday, though it is too early to know the exact timing and severity of the storms.

Continue to monitor the weather forecast in the coming days for additional timing regarding these storms.

