Weekend storms usher in a rainy start to the week

Multiple rounds of thunderstorms rolled through Metro Atlanta this past Sunday and early this morning, producing torrential downpours that accumulated in a short amount of time.

The heaviest rain fell near Lake Lanier, where 2.34″ of rainfall was observed between midnight Sunday morning through 8am Monday morning.

Rainfall Totals Rainfall totals around Metro Atlanta from Midnight Sunday into 8am Monday.

While heavy at times, the rain is most welcomed as the month of May 2023 finished with well below average rainfall -- only 44% of the monthly average fell last month.

May 2023 Data May 2023 Data for Atlanta. Less than half of the average monthly rainfall fell in the city.

In addition, the first 10 days of June were very dry, featuring rain for three of those days.

June 2023 Data June 2023 data for the city of Atlanta.

As a result, “Abnormally Dry” conditions are developing in North Georgia, including Paulding, Bartow, Cherokee and Cobb counties. “Abnormally Dry” conditions are considered the precursor to drought.

Drought Monitor U.S. Drought Monitor as of June 6, 2023.

More rain is in the forecast this week as unsettled weather continues across the Southeast. As much as 0.5″ to 2″ of rainfall is possible through North and Central Georgia, depending on where scattered storms develop.

QPF Accumulated Forecast Rainfall Totals for Monday, June 12 through Friday, 16.

