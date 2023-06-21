Wednesday marks the Summer Solstice, also known as the First Day of Summer

Welcome to the Summer Solstice! This is the time of year when the Earth’s axis is tilted towards the sun.

As a result, the Northern Hemisphere experiences the longest amount of sunlight on this date, and the shortest night. Here in Atlanta, we can expect 14 hours, 23 minutes and 59 seconds of daylight on this Summer Solstice.

Over the next 90 days or so, the amount of daylight will dwindle to 12 hours, 6 minutes and 52 seconds on September 23, which is the Fall Equinox.

While the longest amount of daylight will occur today, don’t expect much sunshine! The cut off low continues to swirl over the Southeast, sparking up scattered showers and thunderstorms through this evening.

Upper Level Low Satellite imagery showing the upper level low as it swirls over the Southeast Wednesday morning.









El Niño Returns This Summer

According to NOAA, “El Niño is a natural climate phenomenon marked by warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean near the equator, which occurs on average every 2-7 years. El Nino’s impacts on the climate extend far beyond the Pacific Ocean.”

El Niño has returned Data: NOAA

On June 8, NOAA declared that El Niño conditions have returned to the Pacific Ocean. As a result, average to slightly lower numbers of Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes are expected this summer.

“Over the Atlantic basin, an amplified trough is associated with stronger upper-level westerly winds and stronger lower-level easterly trade winds, both of which increase the vertical wind shear and suppress hurricane activity,” NOAA explains.

“In addition to enhanced vertical wind shear, El Niño suppresses Atlantic hurricane activity by increasing the amount of sinking motion and increasing the atmospheric stability.”

Instead, the Southeast US may feel the effects of El Niño after the Fall Equinox.

“El Niño’s influence on the U.S. is weak during the summer and more pronounced starting in the late fall through spring”, NOAA says.

“By winter, there is an 84% chance of greater than a moderate strength El Niño, and a 56% chance of a strong El Niño developing.”

“Typically, moderate to strong El Niño conditions during the fall and winter result in wetter-than-average conditions from southern California to along the Gulf Coast and drier-than-average conditions in the Pacific Northwest and Ohio Valley. El Niño winters also bring better chances for warmer-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country.”

El Niño Winter El Niño winter pattern over the US. (Courtesy: NOAA)





