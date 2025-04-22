Warm and muggy today, daily rain chances continue this week

ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta continues to experience cloudy skies and humid conditions today, and a cold front has stalled out into a stationary front along the Georgia/Tennessee border.

Stationary Front

A few rounds of rain showers and storms will move through the region through the course of this afternoon and evening.

The Futurecast Radar Model below illustrates the scattered rain showers and storms expected through the overnight hours.

HRRR Today

The stationary front will linger over North Georgia, sparking scattered hit-or-miss rain showers and a few thunderstorms over the course of the next several days.

I should note: It won’t rain every hour of every day, but each day this week does have a chance of a rain shower moving through the Metro region.

Weekday Outlook

Thankfully, no severe weather is expected from these showers and thunderstorms -- just rain showers for the flower and vegetable gardens!

Beneficial rainfall will still be meager, even with the daily rain chances. The showers will be slow to move out, but they will only produce 1″ to 2″ of rainfall through Saturday.

Total Rainfall Through Saturday Total Rainfall through Saturday, April 26, 2025.

Just Enough Rain to Breed Mosquitoes

April showers bring May flowers, but they also help breed mosquitoes.

Between March 1 and May 31, the average Spring precipitation for Metro Atlanta is 12.05 inches of rain.

Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta Monthly Average Precipitation in Atlanta

But mosquitoes don’t need 12 inches of rain. In fact, they don’t even need an inch of rain!

According to Matt Breda of Breda Pest Management, mosquitoes only need a teaspoon’s worth of water to breed. For reference, the amount of water in a bottle cap is sufficient for mosquitoes to lay eggs and grow.

Once a rain shower moves through, puddles of water in the gutters, downspouts, and patio areas will provide sufficient breeding ground for mosquitoes. Even magnolia leaves can trap the water and breed mosquitoes!

Climbing temperatures are also a factor.

Matt Breda notes that when the rainwater temperature warms above 80 degrees, the mosquitoes “will go from eggs to adult in as little as 4 or 5 days.”

“Mosquitoes are dangerous pests because they do carry disease, and that is very concerning for our small children and our seniors.”

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

©2025 Cox Media Group