This weekend’s weather will be a treat before a chilly blast arrives next week!

In my opinion, Halloween is more fun when the weather is warm! This is because the costumes will not be covered up by heavy coats and jackets...

I’m thinking back to Halloween 1993, when a trace of snow was reported at the Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson Airport. I was a kid at the time, dressed as a genie, but my mom’s down ski coat was not part of the costume, even though it was a mandatory accessory that year!

I’ll never forget trick-or-treating in the snow flurries that year. In a word, it was wild.

But 30 years later, we are setting up for a memorable Halloween in a different way!

This weekend, as the calendar inches closer to October 31, afternoon temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s through Sunday.

Cold Front

This is close but not quite record breaking territory. Below are the daytime high temperature records for this weekend:

Friday, October 27: 87° in 1940

Saturday, October 28: 86° in 1940

Sunday, October 29: 85° in 2016

Monday, October 30: 86° in 2016

However, it will make for warm conditions during the Halloween Party hours! Expect temperatures to still be in the upper 70s around 5pm, staying mild in the mid 60s through 11pm.

On Halloween itself, a cold front will zip through the Southeast, bringing frosty cold conditions to the region. Wednesday morning lows will drop into the 30s! Cue the Edvard Munch scream!

Futurecast Temperatures Futurecast temperatures through next week.

If you have the 12 foot Skellys or inflatable decorations, either bring them down Halloween night or anchor them to the ground!

Winds will be quite gusty Wednesday morning as the cold air rushes in. Wind gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph are possible on Wednesday.

Wind Gusts Futurecast wind gusts for Tuesday through early Wednesday, Oct 31 and Nov 1.

Stay safe this Halloween, and stay warm for the first few days of November!

Share Your Halloween Photos With Me!





©2023 Cox Media Group