Temperatures gradually stepping downwards through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend

Goodness gracious, temperatures climbed to the upper 90s on Thursday afternoon!
The Atlanta Airport reached 98 degrees, tying the record high for the afternoon which was set in 1990.
Other locations were even hotter!
Currently, in Metro Atlanta (Thursday PM): * 97° in Chamblee 🥵 * 98° in Midtown 🥵 * 101° in Decatur 🥵Posted by Christina Edwards on Thursday, August 29, 2024
Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and thankfully, temperatures will be cooling down over the course of the weekend.
Afternoon temperatures will still be warm enough to enjoy a day on the lake or splashing in the pool, but they will be limited to the upper 80s to low 90s.
Rain chances will remain low, but continue to keep an eye on the sky -- if a storm develops near you, it may be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.
Next week, a change in the weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures to Metro Atlanta!
High pressure will set up over the Northeast, and “our buddy The Wedge” will develop over the Appalachian Mountains. We’ll notice The Wedge setting up as the wind moves in from the east-northeast, and cloud cover continues to build.
As a result of the cloud cover and east breeze, afternoon temperatures will step downwards into the upper 70s to low 80s by next weekend!
Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!
Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB
Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx
Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx
TikTok: @ChristinaEdwards955WSB
©2024 Cox Media Group