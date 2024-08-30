Weather

Temperatures gradually stepping downwards through the Labor Day Holiday Weekend

By Christina Edwards

Weekend Outlook

Goodness gracious, temperatures climbed to the upper 90s on Thursday afternoon!

The Atlanta Airport reached 98 degrees, tying the record high for the afternoon which was set in 1990.

KATL Thursday Afternoon

Other locations were even hotter!

Currently, in Metro Atlanta (Thursday PM): * 97° in Chamblee 🥵 * 98° in Midtown 🥵 * 101° in Decatur 🥵

Posted by Christina Edwards on Thursday, August 29, 2024

Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, and thankfully, temperatures will be cooling down over the course of the weekend.

Afternoon temperatures will still be warm enough to enjoy a day on the lake or splashing in the pool, but they will be limited to the upper 80s to low 90s.

Rain chances will remain low, but continue to keep an eye on the sky -- if a storm develops near you, it may be strong enough to produce damaging wind gusts and small hail.

Next week, a change in the weather pattern will bring cooler temperatures to Metro Atlanta!

High pressure will set up over the Northeast, and “our buddy The Wedge” will develop over the Appalachian Mountains. We’ll notice The Wedge setting up as the wind moves in from the east-northeast, and cloud cover continues to build.

Weather Pattern Next Week High pressure will set up over the Northeast, allowing cooler and drier air to move through the Appalachian Mountains. This set up is known colloquially as "The Wedge".

As a result of the cloud cover and east breeze, afternoon temperatures will step downwards into the upper 70s to low 80s by next weekend!

Temperature Trend

