Strong to severe storms roll through metro Atlanta

Once again, metro Atlanta residents are dealing with strong to severe storms Monday afternoon into evening.

At 6 p.m., a line of strong to severe storms was making its way through the heart of metro Atlanta. That included severe storm warnings for the counties of Coweta, Fayette, Henry, Newton and Rockdale.

This weather system has produced hail and wind gusts up to 60-70 m.p.h.

There are numerous reports of trees and power lines down, including from Fayette County emergency management, which details about a dozen roads blocked.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for weather updates from meteorologist Christina Edwards and for effects on your drive from the WSB traffic team.





















©2023 Cox Media Group