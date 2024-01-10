Strong to Severe Storms possible Friday

Fresh off the heels of Tuesday’s storm system, another one will move through the Southeast U.S. on Friday.

This time, the storm will approach Metro Atlanta late morning into the afternoon, which is a favorable time frame for stronger to severe storms to develop.

Futurecast Surface Map for Friday, January 10

What We Know

The “parent” low pressure system approaching on Friday will have a similar strength to what the Atlanta area experienced on Tuesday. However, the difference between the two systems include the timing and the air temperatures ahead of the storm.

On Thursday, sunshine and a warm breeze will help push daytime temperatures into the upper 50s for much of Metro Atlanta and North Georgia. By Friday morning, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to low 50s, and they may potentially climb into the low 60s before the main line of storms arrive.

As a result, the storm system will be able to tap into the additional energy available in the atmosphere over Metro Atlanta, particularly along I-20 and areas south of the interstate. Wind shear values will already be quite high, and with additional afternoon heating, the convective available potential energy (CAPE) will be higher compared to Tuesday, particularly for areas south of I-20.

It is this area that has an *Enhanced Risk* for severe thunderstorm impacts, including damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Further north, a *Slight Risk* for severe thunderstorms extend into southern Bartow and Cherokee Counties.

Storm Prediction Center Outlook for Friday, January 10





Storm Prediction Center Probability of Severe Weather for Friday, January 10, 2024 Storm Prediction Center Probability of Severe Weather for Friday, January 10, 2024

Wind gusts up to 50 mph expected Source: Storm Prediction Center





What is a severe thunderstorm?

What We Don’t Know

As of this writing (early Wednesday morning), this forecast is based off of medium-range model data: I have a big picture of the “set up” for this severe weather event, however the exact “when and where” is still about 24 hours away.

As of this writing, model guidance indicates this will be a late morning to afternoon situation, with discreet supercell thunderstorms developing ahead of a long squall line.

Higher resolution data will be available this afternoon, until then, I am forecasting a “window” of potential severe weather between 10am and 6pm on Friday. This window will change as newer model data becomes available, but it’s a good guideline for discussing potential “what if” action plans.

What You Can Do

With a 48 hour heads up, use this time to think about where your Safe Place is located during the mid-morning into afternoon hours. Each school, office building, and home is different, and you will need to decide where would be the best place to go in the event of damaging winds or a tornado.

Also be aware that the more prepared you are for a storm, the better you will fare. Storm preparation may be as simple as monitoring 95.5 WSB Radio and WSB-TV, and keeping a NOAA weather radio nearby. Make sure your cellphone settings allow “Severe Thunderstorm Warnings” and “Tornado Warnings”.

