Step away from the pumpkin-spice everything, summer isn’t over yet

My friend Debra Green over at 97.1 The River sent me a photo while she was in the grocery store -- it was a refrigerated shelf full of pumpkin-spice flavored coffee creamers and products.

Now, I *love* pumpkin-spice everything -- but it is WAY too early for that!

For those celebrating “Summerween”, continue to celebrate and decorate with summer squash and watermelons.

While pumpkins will make their way into stores soon, carving a pumpkin so soon will lead to a rotting Jack-o-lantern on the front door step due to all the heat and humidity that will linger through August and September.

Remember: Temperatures regularly reach the 90s throughout the late summer months!

So when can we expect the “Final 90 Degree Day” in Atlanta?

Traditionally, Labor Day marks the unofficial start of Fall -- and subsequently, the unofficial end of summer.

However, Labor Day is early this year, landing on September 2.

On average, the “final 90 degree day” in Atlanta occurs about a week later, on September 9.

But keep in mind, the Autumnal Equinox is on Saturday, September 22 at 5am -- still 6 weeks away. And Mother Nature does not always follow the calendar!

All this to say -- continue to anticipate summer temperatures through the end of September.

There have been years when 90+ degree temperatures continued into October -- including 2019, when the temperature reached 98 degrees on October 3!

But in the entire climate record for the Atlanta area -- which goes back to 1878 -- the latest 90 degree day on record in the city of Atlanta occurred on October 9, 1941.

