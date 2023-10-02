Weather

Rain, rain staying away: Atlanta to remain dry through the week

By Christina Edwards

Fall Average Precipitation Average Fall Precipitation in Atlanta

Metro Atlanta has endured a dry spell lately, and that dry weather will continue a little longer -- through the rest of this week.

High pressure continues to sit over the Midwest and Southeast, and it is responsible for the clear skies in the morning and puffy clouds in the afternoon.

As a result, the last measurable rainfall at the Atlanta Airport occurred over two weeks ago, on September 17.

For the month of September, only 0.18 inches of rain fell at the Atlanta Airport, well below the average monthly amount of 3.82 inches!

The next chance of rain won’t arrive until Friday, October 6 -- nearly 3 weeks later. As a result, the National Weather Service is monitoring the potential for drought conditions in North Georgia.

The cold front won’t bring a robust chance of rain, but it is better than nothing! Rain chances go up heading into Friday and Saturday. The animation below illustrates the potential arrival of rain in Metro Atlanta.

Futurecast Rainfall

If the cold front brings any rain, it would add up to 0.10 to 0.25 inches.

Futurecast Rainfall This Weekend Futurecast Rainfall This Weekend. It's not much, but it's the first chance of rain in nearly 3 weeks!

However, the cold front will deliver cooler temperatures! Forecast morning lows on Sunday will be in the upper 40s, daytime highs will be in the upper 60s.

