Sizzling heat wave returns as the ‘Heat Dome’ moves east towards Georgia

The hottest day this year occurred on July 1, when the thermometer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport reached 96 degrees.

However, temperatures in Metro Atlanta will climb to the upper 90s this week as the ‘Heat Dome’ located in the Southwest moves closer to Georgia.

Heat Dome Moving East High pressure moving from the desert Southwest to the Southeast this week. High pressure this strong is known as a 'Heat Dome' due to the air sinking and compressing within the high, heating up as it sinks.

The ‘Heat Dome’ is an area of high pressure located in the mid to upper atmosphere. High pressure means sinking air -- and that sinking air compresses as it reaches the ground. Compressed air heats up, causing the ‘dome’ of hot air.

The ‘Heat Dome’ will move east this week, pushing the bubble of hot air to press into Metro Atlanta.

As a result, temperatures will climb to the upper 90s through Thursday, and some cities in the Metro region may see thermometers reach 100 degrees.

This Week's Forecast

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this week!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

