Sizzling Heat Wave continues this week

Summer is supposed to be hot, but this week will be sizzling!

The average high temperatures for late June hover around 88 to 90 degrees.

However, forecast temperatures will trend 5 to 10 degrees above average, potentially reaching the upper 90s by Tuesday and Wednesday!

High Temperatures This Week

High Pressure “Heat Dome” Setting In

The ‘Heat Dome’ is an area of high pressure located in the mid to upper atmosphere. High pressure means sinking air -- and that sinking air compresses as it reaches the ground. Compressed air heats up, causing the ‘dome’ of hot air.

The ‘Heat Dome’ will move west this week, pushing the bubble of hot air to press into Metro Atlanta.

Heat Building

Often, triple digit heat occurs when a prolonged dry spell has occurred -- dry soil is easier to heat, which in turn amplifies the air temperatures over it, very similar to how air over a burner on a hot stove is hotter than air over the counter nearby.

With the prolonged rainy spring, the soils are saturated, and it takes more heat and energy to heat soggy soils. With that said, air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s are likely, and the humidity will make it feel like triple digit heat!

Record Heat This Week?

Temperatures will climb close to record territory over the course of this week, and Tuesday’s high of 98 will get close to the record high of 99 degrees set on that date in 1988.

Below are the record highs for this week:

Monday, June 23: 99° in 1944

Tuesday, June 24: 99° in 1988

Wednesday, June 25: 100° in 2024

Thursday, June 26: 100° in 2024 ( this was the hottest day of the year in 2024)

Friday, June 27: 100° in 1954

The hottest temperature on record for Atlanta occurred on June 30, 2012 when the temperature reached 106 degrees.

Heat Safety Tips

As the heat rises -- potentially to the hottest temperatures of the year -- it’s important to mind heat safety rules this week!

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

