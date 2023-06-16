Relatively dry conditions for Father’s Day Weekend, heavy rain returns early next week

After a rather wet and stormy week in Metro Atlanta, the region is “rewarded” with increasing sunshine and hotter temperatures.

Partly cloudy skies will prevail today as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. With the heat and humidity in play, a stray pop up storm is possible, but the majority of Metro Atlanta will enjoy dry conditions.

Saturday will feature a similar forecast as sunshine warms temperatures into the low 90s. A few pop up storms are possible, but they will be few and far in between.

If Father’s Day plans have you on the lake or golf links Sunday, morning hours would be the better time to get outdoors. Cloud cover returns Sunday afternoon, and rain showers along with storms may develop late in the afternoon through the evening.

Whatever you choose to do this weekend, take advantage of the dry-ish weather!

Beginning Monday, cutoff low pressure will sit over the Southeast through next week, bringing round after round of heavy rain to Metro Atlanta and North Georgia through Friday next week.

500 mbar height anomaly Forecast 500 millibar height anomalies for next week. A closed low is forecast to develop over the Southeast, bringing more cloud cover and scattered storms to Metro Atlanta.

Rainfall totals may add up to an additional 2-4 inches between Sunday evening and Friday evening.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals Futurecast Rainfall Totals through Friday of next week.

Share Your Weekend Weather Reports with Me!

