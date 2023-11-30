Rain on the way this weekend for Metro Atlanta

Today marks the final day of meteorological fall, and it certainly has been drier than normal this season!

From September 1 through November 30, Metro Atlanta has only received 5.08 inches of rainfall -- less than half of the average rainfall during this time, which is 11.08 inches.

Compared to previous years, Fall 2023 marks the 23rd driest Fall on record for the Atlanta area.

Fall Precipitation

As a result, Severe and Exceptional Drought conditions continue in northern Metro Atlanta and through the North Georgia Mountains.

US Drought Monitor

According to NOAA, as much as 7 to 9 inches of rainfall is needed in the next 4 weeks to end the drought.

End the Drought

Beneficial Rain on the Way this Weekend

While the timing could have been better regarding the rain -- potentially impacting holiday parades and festivals -- this weekend’s precipitation will help mitigate the drought conditions in North Georgia.

The rain will return Friday morning, and it will be intermittent during the day Friday.

Futurecast Rain this Weekend

The heavier rain arrives Saturday morning, with widespread heavy rain showers throughout Saturday afternoon and evening. On Saturday alone, as much as 1 to 1.5 inches of rainfall is possible across the Metro Atlanta area.

Futurecast Rainfall Totals Friday Morning through Sunday Evening

The rain shower activity will move out of the region on Sunday.

Depending on where the heaviest bands of rain develop in Metro Atlanta, as much as 1 to 3 inches of rainfall is possible between Friday morning and Sunday evening. While this rain is beneficial, it won’t be quite enough to end drought conditions in North Georgia.

Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!





©2023 Cox Media Group