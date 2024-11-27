Rain Showers Thursday morning, then a BIG blast of chilly air this weekend!

Dry weather will prevail today, and temperatures will gradually rise to the mid 60s through the afternoon.

However, a cold front will push additional rain showers into Metro Atlanta early Thursday morning, followed by a blast of Arctic air that will send temperatures tumbling through Sunday!

Tracking The Rain

For Metro Atlanta, the bulk of the rain showers will arrive late Wednesday night, with hit or miss rain showers through sunrise Thursday.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast HRRR “high-resolution” radar imagery for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

HRRR Futurecast Radar HRRR Futurecast Radar for Wednesday Night into Thursday Morning

Rainfall totals will be rather meager, and they will only add up to about half an inch.

Rain showers will be very hit or miss, but if you are planning to run any Turkey Trot 5Ks, 10Ks, or the Atlanta Half Marathon, do plan for rain showers during your race.

A few rain showers may be strong enough to produce a stronger gust of wind through Thursday morning.

The rain will move out by 12pm Thursday, though cloudy skies will prevail.

Temperatures Dropping Throughout the Weekend

Thursday afternoon will stay mild with highs in the mid 60s. However, the cold front will swing through Metro Atlanta late Thursday night, and temperatures will drop 30 degrees in 12 hours.

It will be down right chilly on Friday night for the UGA vs Georgia Tech game! Anyone tailgating ahead of the game should expect sunny skies but wind chills in the 40s, as temperatures will be in the low 50s with a northwest wind gusting 10-20 mph.

GT vs UGA

By 4th Quarter, actual temperatures will be in the low 30s at the game, so bundle up for the end of the game and the walk out of the stadium!

The drop continues into Saturday as temperatures dip into the upper 20s to low 30s. A hard freeze is possible on Saturday morning in the suburbs as temperatures approach the 28 degree mark in some areas outside of the Perimeter.

Temperature Outlook

Afternoon temperatures will also drop significantly, from the low 60s on Thursday afternoon into the 40s through the weekend and the first few days of December.

