Rain chances increasing through the Memorial Day Weekend

ATLANTA — The Memorial Day Holiday will start off with sunshine and warm conditions, but the chance of rain will increase heading into the holiday itself on Monday.

Friday’s Forecast

Blue skies and sunshine will prevail Friday with afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 80s -- low humidity will make it feel quite pleasant to be outside through the afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday’s Forecast

An unsettled weather pattern in the Great Plains will send cloud cover and a few scattered rain showers to the Southeast, including the Metro Atlanta area early Saturday morning through the afternoon, but there will be enough dry hours to enjoy time outside.

A few more pop up storms are possible through the late afternoon and evening hours.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the low 80s.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour radar for Saturday.

Saturday HRRR

Sunday’s Forecast

Unsettled weather will continue over the Southeast, and a few showers and storms will float through the Metro Atlanta area on Sunday.

Note that while rain is a possibility, it won’t rain for every hour of the day Sunday, and some areas may remain dry.

If you have outdoor plans for Sunday you won’t necessarily need to chance them -- just have an umbrella or rain poncho handy. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the low to mid 80s.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour radar for Sunday.

Sunday ECMWFw

Monday’s Forecast

A potential “wedge” may set up over the East Coast, bringing cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and light showers to the Southeast, including Metro Atlanta. Below is an example of a “wedge” set up.

The Wedge

While the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour below is indicating spotty rain showers for the Metro Area, it is possible that persistent areas of drizzle and light rain may develop over the region.

For now, expect cloudy skies and mild afternoon temperatures Monday, with highs in the low to mid 80s. Areas south of I-20 may experience a pop up shower or thunderstorm.

Monday ECMWF

Remain safe this weekend, and no matter where you go -- always take the weather with you!

