Paulding County EF-1 Tornado was on the ground for over 10 miles

Saturday’s Paulding County Tornado was rated by the National Weather Service in Peachtree City Georgia as a high end EF-1 tornado with maximum winds 105-110 mph.

The tornado was on the ground for 11.64 miles and it was 200 yards at its widest point. The tornado first touched down at 11:41pm and lifted at 11:53pm Saturday; it was on the ground for 12 minutes.

The worst damage was located in the Winndale Road area near US-278 and GA-61, as trees fell on numerous homes and powerlines.

In the midst of the damage, a local iconic landmark was toppled by the storm.

The “Big Mike: Muffler Man with Wrench” statue took a tumble during yesterday’s tornadic storm in Dallas, Georgia.

“Big Mike” stood 20 feet tall at the corner of Highway 278 and GA 61 (Nathan Dean Road and Jimmy Campbell Pkwy). He and the nearby “Dallas Crossing” marquis sign collapsed during the storm.

Below is additional information from the National Weather Service’s Public Information Statement.

Public Information Statement

National Weather Service Peachtree City GA

850 PM EDT Sun Mar 16 2025





...NWS Damage Survey for 03/15/2025 Tornado Event...

..Paulding County Georgia Tornado...

Rating: EF1

Estimated Peak Wind: 110 mph

Path Length /statute/: 11.64 miles

Path Width /maximum/: 200 yards

Fatalities: 0

Injuries: 0





Start Date: 03/15/2025

Start Time: 11:41 PM EDT

Start Location: 3 N New Georgia / Paulding County / GA

Start Lat/Lon: 33.8582 / -84.8734





End Date: 03/15/2025

End Time: 11:53 PM EDT

End Location: 1 S Cross Roads / Paulding County / GA

End Lat/Lon: 33.9922 / -84.7564





Survey Summary:

An EF1 tornado with maximum winds of 105 to 110 mph touched down

in central Paulding County on March 15, 2025 at 11:41 PM EST. The

tornado spun up within a strong line of thunderstorms moving

rapidly towards the northeast. The tornado initially touched down

to the southwest of Sudie, GA near Pace Creek Lake, where

multiple large pine trees were downed and an outbuilding was

destroyed. The tornado then tracked northeast where it produced

the initial EF1 rated damage near the intersection of Scoggins

Rd. and Cole Lake Rd. This included numerous large pine trees

downed and power line damage. 2 large pine trees fell on two

homes in the Paces Lake neighborhood. From there the tornado

continued on a northeast track through a mostly forested area

before intersecting Villa Rica HWY near Old Villa Rica Rd. The

tornado paralleled Villa Rica HWY for around 1.5 miles until it

reached the intersection with HWY 278. Damage was most intense

during this phase of the tornado with peak winds estimated in the

105 to 110 range. This included damage to a gas station, numerous

uprooted and topped trees, downed power lines and damage to the

roof of a Kroger grocery store near the intersection of HWY

278 and Villa Rica HWY. After crossing Merchants Dr. the tornado

weakened into the EF0 range as if tracked northeast near Ray

Mountain and into New Hope, GA. Additional EF1 damage was found

just north of New Hope near the intersection of Mount Tabor

Church Rd. and Parkway Ct. Here multiple large trees were

uprooted, a shed was destroyed and several homes were damaged by

falling trees. The tornado then continued towards the northeast

where it caused minor tree and shingle damage in the Reserve

neighborhood. It lifted near the intersection of White Spruce Ln.

and Wood Point Way around 11:53 PM EST. The total number of

structures damaged by the tornado was estimated at 15 by Paulding

Co. EMA.

EF Scale: The Enhanced Fujita Scale classifies tornadoes into the

following categories:

EF0.....65 to 85 mph

EF1.....86 to 110 mph

EF2.....111 to 135 mph

EF3.....136 to 165 mph

EF4.....166 to 200 mph

EF5.....>200 mph

NOTE:

The information in this statement is preliminary and subject to

change pending final review of the event and publication in

NWS Storm Data.

