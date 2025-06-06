Outdoor plans this weekend? Watch for strong to severe storms Saturday evening

ATLANTA — Once again, rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast for this weekend, but it won’t be a complete washout. In fact, there will be plenty of hot and humid sunshine hours!

Weekend Outlook

So here’s the deal for this weekend: There is a meager storm threat for late tonight, but there is a better chance for storms tomorrow evening.

Friday Night Storms

The Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *SLIGHT RISK* for portions of Metro Atlanta and North Georgia for tonight.

Friday Outlook

Severe Wind Outlook

SPC categories for severe weather outlooks

However, the SPC outlook does not indicate the timing of the storms.

In fact, the storms won’t roll into North Georgia until after 8pm, and the storms likely won’t impact Metro Atlanta until around Midnight through 4am.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour Radar imagery for late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Damaging wind gusts would be the main impacts from these storms.

12z Friday HRRR

Saturday Evening Storms

Saturday morning may start off with the storms fizzling out, but there will be plenty of sunshine hours to enjoy through Saturday afternoon.

Just keep an eye on the radar, and on the sky!

“Storm Clusters” (technical term is Mesoscale Convective Systems.... say that 5 times fast) will move southeast from Oklahoma into North Georgia and North Alabama.

Ridge Riders

“Ridge Riders” are pretty much the pattern for the summer, we see this on a weekly basis. Bill Caiaccio and I comment that we watch the storms “surf” their way into Metro Atlanta every summer.

However, Saturday’s storms will be capable of packing a punch, with damaging winds (60+ mph) and large hail the main issues.

As a result, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined an area of *SLIGHT RISK* for the majority of the state of Georgia -- including Metro Atlanta -- mainly for Saturday evening.

SPC Saturday Outlook

Wind Outlook Saturday

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Hour-by-Hour Radar imagery for late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Damaging wind gusts would be the main impacts from these storms.

Saturday HRRR

If you plan to be outdoors Saturday evening, keep an eye on the sky and be ready to head to safety when the storms arrive!

