Metro Atlanta rainfall totals after Wednesday morning’s storms

By Christina Edwards
A line of heavy rain and storms rolled through Metro Atlanta early this morning and cleared the area just before sunrise.

In its wake, as much as 1 inch of rainfall fell throughout the majority of the area, though higher rainfall amounts include 2.20 inches of rain in Sandy Springs and 1.86 inches of rain in Hiram.

This is the first measurable rainfall for Metro Atlanta in nearly two weeks, and it will help mitigate wildfire and brush fires that have developed in North Georgia during the prolonged windy and dry period.

Year to Date rainfall totals for 2025 are trending below average for both Atlanta and Athens. Heavy rain is not in the forecast for the next 5 to 10 days, however light rain showers are possible this weekend.

Year to Date Rainfall

