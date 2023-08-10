Weather

Heavy rain and storms roll back in to metro Atlanta

By WSB Radio

Storm threats for metro Atlanta, Wed Aug. 9 (WSB-TV)

By WSB Radio

Metro Atlanta is in line for another round - or two - of heavy rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Parts of Carroll County were under a severe thunderstorm warning in the 8 p.m. hour into 9 o’clock. More warnings could follow for other metro areas.

WSB meteorologist Christina Edwards says heavy rain will cover much of the metro up to midnight. To follow that, another round of rain moves in to saturate the morning commute.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates and on Atlanta’s Morning News beginning at 5 a.m.



©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!