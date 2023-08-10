Heavy rain and storms roll back in to metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta is in line for another round - or two - of heavy rain and storms Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Parts of Carroll County were under a severe thunderstorm warning in the 8 p.m. hour into 9 o’clock. More warnings could follow for other metro areas.

WSB meteorologist Christina Edwards says heavy rain will cover much of the metro up to midnight. To follow that, another round of rain moves in to saturate the morning commute.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates and on Atlanta's Morning News beginning at 5 a.m.









