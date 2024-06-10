Heat wave building as temperatures rise this week

Atlanta registered its first 90 degree temperature reading on May 24, 2024.

Since then, the temperature reached 90s just once more, when thermometers reached 93 degrees on Sunday afternoon, June 9.

However, it will feel very hot this week as high pressure settles over the eastern half of the United States through this weekend.

Forecast Surface Map

High pressure means sinking air, and sinking air will compress and heat up as it makes impact with the ground. This process is known as adiabatic heating, and it will cause temperatures to climb as high as 10 degrees above average throughout the Southeast -- including in Metro Atlanta.

850 millibar temperature anomalies

As a result, afternoon temperatures will quickly climb from the mid 80s on Monday into the mid 90s by this weekend.

Temperature Trend This Week

Mid-June Heat Wave Not Uncommon for Metro Atlanta

It may seem early to discuss temperatures in the mid-90s, but a heat wave this early in the summer is not uncommon.

Thermometers have reached the upper 90s and even triple digits before in mid-June, as recently as 2016 and as far back as 1933. In fact, here are the record daily highs for this week in Atlanta:

Thursday, June 13: 98 degrees (1958)

Friday, June 14: 96 degrees (2016)

Saturday, June 15: 99 degrees (2022) (only two years ago!)

Sunday, June 16: 98 degrees (1936)

Monday, June 17: 102 degrees (1936)

Tuesday, June 18: 101 degrees (1944)

Wednesday, June 19: 99 degrees (1933)

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this week!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke

Share Your Temperature Reports and Dog Photos With Me!

