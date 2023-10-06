Grab Your Flannel! Weekend cold front will bring a big chill to Metro Atlanta

Autumn 2023 started off on a warm note as daytime temperatures continued to climb into the low to mid 80s through early October, but the pattern will change this weekend!

A cold front will zip through North Georgia on Saturday morning, bringing a blast of chilly air to the region Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend Outlook Temperatures will drop as many as 35 degrees between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Saturday’s Outlook

The cold front itself will push through North Georgia after midnight Saturday morning, dropping morning lows into the mid 50s.

Despite the sunshine, temperatures will struggle to rebound in the afternoon due to a reinforcing northwest wind gusting 30 mph.

Planning on going to the Braves or UGA Games? Be aware that the wind will still be gusting as high as 20 mph at times, with temperatures dropping from the low 60s at the start of the games to the mid 50s through the end.

Below is the meteogram outlook for Saturday.

Saturday Outlook

Sunday’s Outlook

Sunday morning features the coldest temperatures since early May as thermometers dip into the mid 40s!

Afternoon sunshine will help temperatures climb into the mid 60s, however the wind will still be gusting as high as 20 mph.

Cool temperatures will remain through Monday morning, with wake up temperatures in the mid 40s.

Below is the meteogram outlook for Sunday.

Sunday's Outlook

Fall temperatures will remain through the week ahead, with morning lows in the upper 40s and daytime highs in the mid 70s.

