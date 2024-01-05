Winter Weather Advisory: Freezing Rain possible in North Georgia Mountains early Saturday morning

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for North Georgia, including Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties.

Cities within this Winter Weather Advisory include Ellijay, Dawsonville, Dahlonega and Helen.

The Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect at 11pm Friday and continues through 8am Saturday.

Rain showers will move through North Georgia late Friday night through early Saturday morning.

In the meantime, cold air will continue to surge south through the Appalachian Mountains, pooling in northeast Georgia. This “wedge” of freezing cold air may cause some of the rain showers to freeze on contact, effectively becoming freezing rain.

As a result, freezing rain/ice accumulations as high as 0.1″ to 0.2″ are possible in the North Georgia Mountains, particularly in the higher elevations.

Potential Ice Accumulation through Saturday Morning

Precipitation -- frozen or otherwise -- will end by 10am Saturday morning.

What about the Metro Atlanta area?

Rain showers will arrive in Metro Atlanta late Friday night, and they will move through the region through Saturday morning.

During this time, surface air temperatures will remain in the upper 30s to low 40s -- chilly, but not cold enough to support freezing rain.

All rain showers will move out of North Georgia by 10am, leading to a cool and dry Saturday afternoon and evening.

Connect with Me!

Facebook: Christina Edwards WSB

Instagram: ChristinaWSBwx

Twitter: @ChristinaWSBwx

TikTok: @ChristinaEdwards955WSB

©2023 Cox Media Group