Freeze Watch in effect for Metro Atlanta ahead of the Halloween Cold Front

If you haven’t pulled out your winter coat yet this season, today is a good time to do so! It may also be a prime afternoon to prep any sensitive house plants that are stored outside.

Temperatures will drop 50 degrees from Monday afternoon into Wednesday morning!

Temperature Roller Coaster

Of course, Halloween Tuesday will be the transition day, so any Trick or Treaters will need a coat as temperatures will be in the low 50s with blustery winds.

Hour by Hour Halloween Hour by Hour Forecast for Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

It will be cold Tuesday night, but not quite as cold as Halloween 1993, when snow showers fell during the Trick or Treating hours.

However, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s on Wednesday morning, close to the record low of 30 degrees set on November 1, 1993.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Freeze Watch for the majority of Metro Atlanta for Wednesday morning. However, freezing cold conditions will be prevalent on Wednesday morning, and again on Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will be limited to the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon, but they will moderate into the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday.

This week’s first fall freeze is a few weeks early for the heart of the Metro Atlanta area, however it is right on time for the northern suburbs.

Average First Fall Freeze

