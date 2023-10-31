Freeze Warning in effect for Wednesday morning

Get set for a chilly Halloween!

Temperatures reached 85 degrees at the Atlanta Airport yesterday, however we will say “good bye” to the 70s and 80s for the rest of this week!

Cold air will continue to move through North Georgia today, so any Trick or Treaters will need a coat as temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with blustery 20-30 mph winds. It will feel chilly, but it won’t be quite as cold as Halloween 1993, when snow showers fell during the Trick or Treating hours.

However, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s on Wednesday morning, close to the record low of 30 degrees set on November 1, 1993.

The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Freeze Warning for the majority of Metro Atlanta for Wednesday morning. However, freezing cold conditions will be prevalent again on Thursday morning.

Daytime highs will be limited to the low 50s on Wednesday afternoon, but they will moderate into the upper 50s to low 60s by Friday.

This week’s first fall freeze is a few weeks early for the heart of the Metro Atlanta area, however it is right on time for the northern suburbs.

Average First Fall Freeze

Do You Remember Trick or Treating in the Snow in 1993? Share Your Memories With Me!

