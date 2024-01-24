Flood Watch in effect Wednesday evening, heavy rain on the way through Friday

Hold on to your umbrellas and rain slickers, heavy rain is on the way for the rest of this week.

A few light rain showers will linger in the Metro Atlanta area through the afternoon, however a line of heavy rain will arrive late tonight and continue through early Thursday morning.

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Radar Imagery for tonight into Thursday evening.

Some of these rain showers may impact the Thursday morning commute, and they will be followed by a lull in the heavy rain. However, a second round of rain and thunderstorms will arrive for the evening commute.

As much as 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible through Thursday evening.

Unfortunately, more rain is on the way for Friday and midday Saturday. As a result, a Flood Watch will go into effect for the majority of Metro Atlanta tonight and it will remain through Friday evening.

Another 2 to 4 inches of rainfall are possible between Friday morning through midday Saturday.

