Extreme Drought conditions developing in Metro Atlanta

It rained nearly every day in June, and it rained heavily throughout early August, but the pattern flipped in September and it’s been bone dry ever since!
The summer “stockpile” of rainwater mitigated drought conditions through July and August, but soil conditions are now deteriorating as we endure the drier Fall months.
Only 0.16″ of rain fell in the Atlanta area in September, and October has been even drier -- 0.13″ of rain has fallen since October 1.
Fall is usually the driest season for Metro Atlanta, but with only a quarter of an inch of rain since Labor Day, this is unusually dry!
The rain has dried up, but local trees, crops, and vegetation still require regular watering through Fall and into early Winter.
What Are the Local Impacts of the Drought?
With Extreme (D3) Drought conditions now in south and western Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:
- Agriculture suffering economic loss
- Landscaping business negatively affected
- Majority of hay/grazing is lost
- Outdoor burn bans implemented
- Rivers and livestock ponds dry up
- Mandatory water conservation is implemented
With Severe (D2) Drought conditions now in north and central Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:
- Crops are stressed, hay yield is low; planting delayed due to hard soil, dustier conditions than usual
- Small streams dry up; river water very low
- Tree mortality/death begins
With Moderate (D1) Drought conditions throughout eastern Metro Atlanta, local impacts include:
- Crops now vulnerable due to low soil moisture
- Lawns and gardens require more watering
- Stream, pond levels lower; water temperatures increase
- Trees become stressed, prematurely drop leaves.
How Much Rain Is Needed to End the Drought?
According to NOAA and Drought.gov, the south and western Metro Atlanta area will need 5 to nearly 6 inches of rainfall in the next four weeks to end the drought.
Is Rain in the Forecast Any Time Soon?
Rain will return to the Metro Atlanta area on Sunday as scattered showers roll through Middle and North Georgia.
Rainfall totals will range between 1 to 2 inches through Monday morning, which is certainly helpful to mitigate the worsening drought conditions. However, this is only about a quarter of the amount of rain needed to end the drought.
