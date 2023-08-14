Excessive Heat Warning in effect Monday, heat index values as high as 110 degrees

Hot and humid conditions continue for Metro Atlanta as a heat wave continues its grip over the Southeast.

Daytime high temperatures reached 94 degrees at the Atlanta Airport yesterday, and thermometers reached 94 degrees in Athens. Keep in mind, this is just the temperature -- the humidity makes the heat feel more unbearable!

Similar conditions are expected again today, which is why the National Weather Service in Peachtree City issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the majority of Metro Atlanta, including Cobb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties through 8pm. The Excessive Heat Warning extends as far south as the Macon area, down to the Florida state line. Heat index values as high as 110 degrees are possible today.

Hour by Hour Forecast

Further north in Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth and Hall counties, a Heat Advisory is in effect through this evening. The heat advisory extends as far north as the Tennessee state line. Heat index values as high as 100 to 105 degrees are expected in these areas.

According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, an Excessive Heat Warning is issued for our area when heat index values of 110+ are expected. An Excessive Heat Warning is also issued when high temperatures are forecast to reach 105 degrees or greater. For Monday, the heat index values are expected to reach as high as 110 degrees.

It’s important to note that Excessive Heat Warnings are not issued for our area very often.

The last time the Peachtree City Weather Forecast office issued an Excessive Heat Warning was last year -- June 15, 2022. Before that, the last time an Excessive Heat Warning was issued for their warning area was June 30, 2012. It was on that date that Atlanta registered its hottest temperature ever on record: 106 degrees.

Heat Safety Tips

It’s important to mind heat safety rules this afternoon!

Be sure to hydrate often, wear loose clothing, stay in the shade, and take frequent breaks when working outside. Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke -- heat stroke is a life-threatening situation that can cause death or permanent disability of not treated immediately.

Heat Exhaustion vs Heat Stroke





Share Your Storm Reports with Me!

©2023 Cox Media Group