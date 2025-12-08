Enough with the rain and cloud cover, when will sunshine return?

The first week of December featured cold, murky weather with nearly daily rain throughout the morning hours.

Rainy Start to December

Month-to-date rainfall is trending well above average, and already a quarter of the month’s rain has fallen across North Georgia.

Month to Date Rainfall

This is to be expected, as Winter is the wettest season on average for Metro Atlanta. Between December 1 and February 29, the Metro area experiences nearly a foot of rain in a given year.

Atlanta Average Rainfall in Winter

Cloud cover continues today, BUT clear skies are on the way!

The visible satellite imagery below shows the northerly winds ushering in drier air to the Tennessee Valley and North Georgia.

Cloud Cover

Over the next several hours, the clouds will thin out as dry air settles into the region. The Futurecast Cloud Cover below illustrates the clearing trend through tonight into early tomorrow morning.

Futurecast Cloud Cover

As a result, sunshine will return Tuesday morning and prevail through the rest of this week! If you are looking for warmer temperatures, the sunshine will help afternoon highs to climb into the mid to upper 50s for the rest of this week.

Temperature Trend

