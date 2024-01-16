Dangerous cold on the way as temperatures drop tonight, wind chills in the single digits

A blast of Arctic air is moving through Metro Atlanta, and it will send temperatures tumbling for the rest of Tuesday afternoon.

These will be the coldest temperature and wind chill conditions since the Christmas Eve Freeze in 2022.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour temperature trend -- notice how air temperatures will drop into the 20s through the early afternoon!

It is possible that many locations in the Metro Atlanta area will experience below-freezing temperatures for 48 hours, between Tuesday morning and Thursday morning.

But wait -- there’s more! The winds will gust as high as 20 to 30 mph today, pulling in the frigid air.

Combined with the freezing cold temperatures, wind chill values will drop into the single digits as early as 9pm this evening, and they will fall to near zero by tomorrow morning.

The animation below illustrates the hour-by-hour wind chill values through Wednesday.

Monitoring the 4-Ps: Pipes, Pets, Plants, and People

Frigid temperatures pose a great risk to 4-Ps, and it’s best to mitigate cold-weather impacts as early as possible.

Pipes: Let the faucets drip in both the hot and cold water taps beginning Monday night, continuing into late Thursday morning. Running water takes longer to freeze over compared to still water, and you may prevent thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage by allowing the faucet to drip. Also open the cabinet doors to allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Make sure garden hoses are disconnected from your home as well.

Let the faucets drip in both the hot and cold water taps beginning Monday night, continuing into late Thursday morning. Running water takes longer to freeze over compared to still water, and you may prevent thousands of dollars in frozen pipe damage by allowing the faucet to drip. Also open the cabinet doors to allow warmer air to flow around the pipes. Make sure garden hoses are disconnected from your home as well. Pets: Even with a fur coat, animals are susceptible to cold temperatures. Do not leave pets outdoors when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees -- they can suffer from frostbite, or even succumb to hypothermia. Make sure adequate shelter is provided for outdoor pets and animals.

Even with a fur coat, animals are susceptible to cold temperatures. Do not leave pets outdoors when the temperatures drop below 32 degrees -- they can suffer from frostbite, or even succumb to hypothermia. Make sure adequate shelter is provided for outdoor pets and animals. Plants: Plants that are not cold hardy will need to be covered and protected.

Plants that are not cold hardy will need to be covered and protected. People: Anyone working outdoors will need to monitor for both frostbite and hypothermia. In addition, very young and very elderly people are more susceptible to extreme temperatures. Individuals with circulatory issues will also need to check for cold fingers, toes, ears, and nose, since these areas may freeze due to poor heat circulation within the body.

Everyone is at risk from the dangers of extreme cold, but these groups are more vulnerable than most. Age and certain conditions make the body less able to regulate temperature.

Frostbite and Hypothermia

Prepare for Dangerously Low Wind Chills

Cold temperatures by themselves are tough enough, but with wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 mph, the “feels like” wind chill temperatures will be even lower.

Wind chill values this low is dangerous for anyone spending more than 15 minute outside, particularly if they are not prepared for the weather and lack warm clothing.

As a result, hypothermia can set in, causing body temperatures to drop to dangerous levels. “Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well,” states the CDC. “This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.”

Science of Wind Chill (Courtesy: NOAA/NWS)

Signs and Symptoms of Hypothermia

Another Arctic Blast This Weekend?!

As temperatures thaw out on Thursday and Friday, don’t put away the heavier winter coats! Another frigid blast will arrive early Saturday morning, dropping sunrise temperatures into the teens again in Metro Atlanta.

Temperature Trend Temperature trend for the next several days

Share Your Temperature Reports With Me!

