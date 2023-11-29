Coldest temperatures of the season observed this morning, warming into the 60s by this weekend

It sure was cold this morning!

Metro Atlanta woke up to a hard freeze as thermometers dropped as low as 21 degrees in Temple and Tallapoosa in west central Georgia.

Winder and Woodstock both dropped to 22 degrees, and Alpharetta spent numerous hours shivering in 23 degree conditions.

Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport is the climatological reporting site for Metro Atlanta, and as such, this is the location where official record highs and lows are observed.

The Atlanta Airport dropped to 28 degrees this morning, tying the coldest temperature so far this year which last occurred on March 20.

Thankfully, this hard freeze is short lived! Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 50s this afternoon, and into the low 60s by Friday.

