Chilly start to the First Day of Spring!

Thursday, March 20 marks the beginning of Spring for 2025, however a cold front will bring chilly conditions to Metro Atlanta during the change of seasons!

In fact, temperatures today will swell as high as 80 degrees today across the Metro Atlanta area, the final day of winter for this year.

After midnight, a cold front will sweep through the region, bringing rain showers to the region during the morning commute.

Behind the rain, temperatures will tumble as chilly air moves through the region, courtesy of a strong northwest wind gusting 30 mph. Instead of afternoon highs in the upper 70s, Thursday afternoon highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s!

Temperatures will continue to drop through Friday morning, falling into the low 30s through sunrise. A few northern suburbs may be in the upper 20s, marking a freezing cold start to the weekend!

Thankfully, temperatures will spring back up into the 40s for Saturday and Sunday mornings, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

