BIG cool down on the way as temperatures drop nearly 30 degrees in 12 hours!

The rain has moved out, and drier air is on the way today!

Sunshine will prevail this afternoon and continue through the rest of this week, however the dry conditions are courtesy of a cold front that will bring BIG changes to our temperatures for the rest of this week!

The cold front itself will arrive this afternoon -- you’ll notice its arrival when the wind begins to pick up, gusting as high as 30 mph. The animation below illustrates the arrival of the gusty winds today, and the duration of the breezy conditions.

Futurecast Wind Gusts HRRR Futurecast Wind Gusts Wednesday, November 20 through Friday, November 22, 2024.

These stronger wind gusts will continue Thursday and into Friday before settling down over the weekend.

The wind will blow from the northwest, pushing chilly air into North Georgia, including the Metro Atlanta area.

As a result, temperatures will drop nearly 30 degrees from midday Wednesday into early Thursday morning, from the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday afternoon into the upper 30s by sunrise Thursday.

These temperatures would be the coldest conditions experienced in Metro Atlanta since October 17, nearly a month ago.

The animation below illustrates the drastic change in the temperatures.

Futurecast Temperatures HRRR Futurecast Temperatures through Thursday Morning, November 21, 2024.

Temperatures will continue to trend 10-15 degrees below average in the morning hours, and daytime highs will trend 10 degrees below average through the weekend.

Morning Lows this Week Morning Lows This Week

Afternoon Highs This Week Afternoon Highs This Week

