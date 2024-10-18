Beautiful weather in store for Metro Atlanta this weekend

The first fall frost of the season arrived Thursday morning as temperatures plummeted into the 30s across the Metro Atlanta area!

Coldest Fall Temperatures So Far Atlanta Coldest temperature readings so far this Autumn in Atlanta.

Thankfully, sunshine will prevail through the weekend, and temperatures will rebound through the upper 60s into the mid 70s by Sunday.

Morning lows will still be cool, but instead of the 30s, weekend morning temperatures will moderate into the mid to upper 40s.

Temperature Trend

In fact, temperatures will continue to trend upwards through the week ahead: Expect morning lows in the 50s to low 60s, and afternoon highs will approach 80 degrees through the end of the week!

Missing From the Forecast: The Chance for Rain

The precipitation forecast -- or lack thereof -- is noticeable for the Metro Atlanta area.

Hurricane Helene brought 8 to 12 inches of rainfall to the Atlanta area, producing the 3rd-wettest September on record for the area.

Just two weeks later, Hurricane Milton barreled through the state of Florida -- but rain showers were limited to Coastal Georgia, and Metro Atlanta experienced sunshine with dry conditions.

High pressure dominated the Southeast since early October, and long-range models indicate that high pressure will continue to sit over the Appalachian Mountains through the end of the month.

Futurecast Forecast map ECMWF "The Euro" Model data through Friday, October 25. High pressure is expected to dominate the Southeast, preventing any precipitation to fall in Metro Atlanta.

Therefore, there is a very real chance that Metro Atlanta will remain bone dry through Halloween, marking the driest October on record for Metro Atlanta since 2016.

Driest Octobers on Record in Atlanta Data: NWS Atlanta

Top 10 Driest October in Atlanta Data: NWS Atlanta

Currently, there is no drought in the Metro Atlanta area, but prolonged periods of dry weather may allow a “flash drought” to occur.

US Drought Monitor Oct 15, 2024 for Georgia

