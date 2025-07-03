4th of July Holiday Outlook: Sunny skies, lower humidity brings a ‘dry heat’ to Metro Atlanta

The 4th of July is one of my favorite holidays, as it brings pool parties, spectacular fireworks displays, and the Peachtree Road Race!

Whether you are running/walking 6.2 miles or just chilling by the pool this weekend, enjoy the pleasant conditions all weekend long!

Dry air is filtering into North Georgia, producing low humidity in the Metro Atlanta area.

Temperatures will remain hot, but they will also be in the range for “average” this time of year, with morning lows around 71 and daytime highs around 90.

Friday’s Outlook

This year, Mother Nature will provide the gift of low humidity!

The animation below illustrates the Futurecast Dewpoints for Friday -- the lower the number, the drier the air.

HRRR Humidity

With dewpoints in the low to mid 60s for much of Friday morning, conditions will be quite favorable for the runners, walkers, and volunteers at the Peachtree Road Race.

Sweat will have a better opportunity to evaporate, allowing the participants’ bodies to cool more efficiently throughout the course.

4th of July Forecast

With that said, it’s important to replace any water loss from the sweat, so stay hydrated along the course!

Wave A participants will step off with temperatures in the low 70s, and Wave Z will finish the course with temperatures in the low 80s.

Post-race, it will be a hot afternoon in Metro Atlanta, but at least it will be a ‘dry heat’!

Afternoon highs will climb into the low-90s, but with the lower humidity, the heat won’t feel quite as intolerable compared to previous years when heat index values climbed into the triple digits.

4th of July Forecast

Saturday & Sunday

Dry conditions will prevail for the rest of the weekend as dry air continues to flow into North Georgia.

The east breeze will also bring cooler, drier air down from the Appalachian Mountains, reinforcing the pleasant weekend conditions ahead.

Whether you are chilling on the lake, by the pool, or hosting in your backyard, I hope you have a safe and happy Independence Day holiday weekend!

