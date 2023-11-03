Traffic Team Events

Meet your WSB Traffic Team! Doug Turnbull, David Hubbard, Mike Shields, Jackie Lee, Vanessa Croft, Aaron, Zach Grizzle, Alex Williams, Floyd Hillman, Mike Boozer, Veronica Harrell, Steve Winslow, Ashley Frasca, Mark Arum, and Smilin’ Mark McKay.

Call our traffic center with traffic incidents at 404-897-7358. You can also get through to us using the “Triple Team Traffic Alerts” app, free in your phone’s app store! The app provides real-time, traffic incidents recorded by WSB radio traffic reporters. Powered by Cool Ray Carrier.

EVENTS:

Triple Team Traffic Food Drive:

The 95.5 WSB Triple Team Traffic hosts will be collecting donations for Atlanta Community Food Bank at Publix at Alpharetta (11800 Haynes Bridge Rd) on Friday, November 17 from 9am-12noon!

The first 25 people to drop off a frozen turkey will receive two tickets to ECHO by Cirque du Soleil on December 14 under The Big Top at Atlantic Station!

