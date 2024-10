Trae Young scored 30 points and Onyeka Okongwu added a career-high 28 as the Hawks beat the Nets 120-116 in the season opener for both teams.

Young had 12 assists while Okongwu hit 11 of his 12 shots and also made all six of his free throw attempts.

Zaccharie Risacher, the first overall pick in the NBA draft, finished with 7 points in his Atlanta debut.

Read HERE for the rest of the story.

©2024 Cox Media Group