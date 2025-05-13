Sports

Yankees 3B Oswaldo Cabrera exits game in ambulance following awkward home plate slide

By ANDREW DESTIN
Yankees Mariners Baseball New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera is taken from the field by ambulance after injuring his leg while scoring a run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Monday, May 12, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear) (Stephen Brashear/AP)
SEATTLE — (AP) — Yankees third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera was taken off the field in an ambulance after he got hurt in the ninth inning of Monday night's game at Seattle.

Cabrera got hurt on an awkward slide when he scored on Aaron Judge's sacrifice fly. He appeared to injure his left leg when he reached back for the plate.

The 26-year-old utilityman lay on the ground for several minutes while being attended to by team trainers. He was placed on a stretcher before going into the ambulance.

Cabrera is hitting .243 this season with one home run and 12 RBIs. He is in his fourth MLB season.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

