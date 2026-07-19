Yamamoto fires 4-hitter and Ohtani leads offense as Dodgers top Yankees 8-2 in 1st game of twinbill

NEW YORK — Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched a four-hitter for his first regular-season complete game in 66 major league starts, and the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the New York Yankees 8-2 in the opener of their day-night doubleheader Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani hit an RBI double in the third inning and an RBI single in the eighth, when the Dodgers sent 11 batters to the plate and broke it open with five runs charged to Yankees reliever Jake Bird.

Teoscar Hernández had an RBI double, Tommy Edman delivered a two-run single and Freddie Freeman added a sacrifice fly to go with his RBI single that knocked in Ohtani with two outs in the third.

Edman scored three times from the No. 9 spot in the batting order. Andy Pages blooped an RBI double that chased Cam Schlittler (9-6) with one out in the fifth.

After a rainout Saturday night, Yamamoto (10-6) easily outpitched Schlittler in a marquee matchup of All-Stars. The 2025 World Series MVP struck out seven and walked none, throwing 69 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

The right-hander tossed two complete games in the postseason last year, a three-hitter against Milwaukee in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series and a four-hitter against Toronto in Game 2 of the World Series.

Los Angeles has won the first two games in a highly anticipated three-game set, its first visit to the Bronx since winning the 2024 World Series. The two-time defending champion Dodgers improved to a major league-best 63-36 while New York (54-44) dropped to 18-21 without captain Aaron Judge, who is sidelined by a fractured rib.

Yamamoto retired his first nine batters on 28 pitches before Trent Grisham homered into the second deck in right field on a 2-0 fastball leading off the fourth.

Anthony Volpe had an RBI single in the eighth after Jazz Chisholm Jr. was gifted a leadoff double when Pages lost his flyball to center in the sun.

New York also lost two popups in the sun that dropped untouched.

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Neither team had announced a scheduled starter for the nightcap.

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